Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Cornerback Marquis Wilson Will Be Entering the Transfer Portal
On Monday, Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson announced that he is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility. Wilson (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) recorded 20 tackles (12 solo), two pass breakups, and forced a fumble last season for Penn State. Wilson played behind Joey Porter Jr., Kalen King, and...
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2024 4-Star DL Champ Thompson has Penn State in his Top 7
Champ Thompson (6-foot-2.5, 275-pounds) a four-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman out of Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the running along with Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami and Ole...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State 9-Seed in Latest CBS Bracketology
Penn State men’s basketball (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) is a 9-seed in CBS’ latest Bracketology. Coach Micah Shrewsberry and co. are in the midst of one of the program’s better seasons. With just nine tournament appearances in program history and just two (2001, 2011) since the turn...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Adds Kent State WR Dante Cephas From Transfer Portal
Penn State’s receiving corps got stronger Sunday when former Kent State WR Dante Cephas came over from the transfer portal. Cephas (6-foot-1, 186 pounds) had his best year in 2021 when he caught 82 passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. This past season he caught 48 catches for 744 yards for the Golden Flashes.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Hockey No. 6 in USCHO Rankings
Penn State men’s hockey is No. 6 in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online Rankings. Coach Guy Gadowsky’s squad is the second-highest-ranked Big Ten team, behind No. 2 Minnesota. The Lions and Gophers played a two-game series back in November, when Minnesota was No. 1. The teams split...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Prospects Enjoy Junior Day, ‘26 ATH Offered
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Brady O’Hara (2025) was at Penn State Saturday. O’Hara is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound ATH from North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. He has offers from Pitt and Wisconsin.
nittanysportsnow.com
Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is
To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
nittanysportsnow.com
Jagger Joshua Records Hat Trick as Michigan State Beats Penn State in Shootout
Jagger Joshua recorded a hat trick for Michigan State as Penn State and Michigan State ended in 4-4 tie, but Michigan State wins the shootout 3-1 at the Nunn Ice Arena on Saturday night. In the first period, Penn State drew first blood when Kevin Wall scored his twelfth goal...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 16: Wide Receiver’s Room Getting Upgraded
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. Jarrod and Kevin discuss the addition of Kent State’s Dante Cephus to the wide receiver group and...
Comments / 0