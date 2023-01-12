ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Move out deadline for tenants of Roosevelt building on hold

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLT2n_0kCx48Sg00

PITTSBURGH — Friday’s deadline for residents to move out of the Roosevelt Building on Penn Avenue is on hold, at least for now.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> ‘It doesn’t seem legal to me’: Tenants of Roosevelt building challenge move out order in court

It was a second full day in court Thursday as tenants fought with management about being able to stay in their building. A fire tore through the building in mid-December, creating heavy water and smoke damage. An elderly woman, 80-year-old Barbara Johnson lost her life in that fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Elderly woman dies in high-rise fire at Roosevelt building while trying to escape

The Roosevelt says the building has been condemned and it’s not safe for people to continue living inside. They called a forensic pathologist, a city building inspector and a industrial hygienist to testify about the health hazards posed by asbestos, mold and structural concerns.

Despite the latest ruling, people are still moving out of the Roosevelt, telling Channel 11 that not enough was done for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOLRk_0kCx48Sg00

“What do I want out of the situation? I don’t even know. I want my money back. I want people to be able to stay in their homes. But I don’t want to stay,” one tenant told 11 News.

Lawyers for the tenants argue their clients require subsidized housing and there is currently a one to three years waiting list.

They testified that living among health hazards is a better option that living on the streets in the middle of the winter, especially considering how many folks are elderly, have disabilities or serious health concerns. Management says there are still roughly 30-35 people without a place to live.

There is a Housing Stabilization Center on 7th Avenue trying to help place these tenants. They will be able to move to the top of a HUD housing waitlist.

During conference hearings, the tenants will have to work with both parties and prove they’re actively trying to find new housing.

This is a developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VbGT_0kCx48Sg00

ADL reports increase in hate and extremism in online games, gaming industry responds According to a recent report from the Anti-Defamation league, hate and extremism in online games has worsened since last year.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle has hit a pedestrian in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, Monday night, requiring a helicopter transport, county dispatch confirms. Emergency medical services were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. The collision is blocking the southbound lanes of Route 119 near Technology Drive. Pittsburgh's...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing, endangered man in Kiski Township found

APOLLO, Pa. — Jeff Manchini, a man reported missing and endangered out of Kiski Township has been found. Kiski Township police thank everyone for their help in finding him. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch...
APOLLO, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park

Carol Bellhai planned to celebrate her 80th birthday with her family at Eat ‘n Park near Clearview Mall Monday morning. But when they pulled into the parking lot — “I said ‘Gee, it’s closed…it’s never closed...” Bellhai said. A vehicle crashed into the restaurant...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Code Orange Air Quality day declared for Liberty-Clairton area

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday in the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County. A strong temperature inversion and very light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire

A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after SWAT situation in Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Police and SWAT crews were called to an incident in Jeannette on Monday. According to investigators, crews were called to Wencliff Lane at around 9:40 a.m. The incident was contained to the Hill Top Estates mobile home park, according to state police, who said to disregard a previous alert to Westmoreland County residents to shelter in place.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing

PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Remembrance is the thing': Owners of vintage, antique stores report big business

The rapid growth of Yesterday’s RAVE in Greensburg has been a surprise to co-owner Patty Wolfe. The store that specializes in antique and vintage items with 15 vendors in a renovated space at the former Schaller’s Bakery building on Highland Avenue opened in November 2021. As more sections of the building opened in the ensuing months, the number of vendors quickly increased.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
115K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy