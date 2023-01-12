Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kotatv.com
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.
kotatv.com
Spearfish celebrates the world record temperature change with Chinook Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - January 13th is the kick-off for the 4th Annual Chinook Days in Spearfish. The northern hills community rallies together to celebrate the record temperature change that is a world record. In just two minutes the temperature rose 49 degrees on January 22, 1943 because of the chinook winds.
kotatv.com
Downtown Rapid City water line update 1/16
Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to celebrate MLK day. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate the building are now in the works. South Dakota proposed...
kotatv.com
Black Hills communities make a difference on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota held a “bring your child to work” day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy. Kimberly Wallace, the western volunteer coordinator for Feeding South Dakota says they chose to mark the day this way as “there is no definite timeline for helping.”
kotatv.com
Hot Springs wins West River Tournament
Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate the building are now in the works. South Dakota proposed a property tax relief bill for certain homeowners. Updated: 2 hours ago.
kotatv.com
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate the building are now in the works. South Dakota proposed a property tax relief bill for certain homeowners. Updated: 8 hours ago.
kotatv.com
Increase in gun thefts across the nation
Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to celebrate MLK day. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate the building are now in the works. South Dakota proposed...
kotatv.com
Returning Homestake Opera House to its former glory: ‘it carries a central place in the history of the community’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a tragic fire in 1984 the Homestake Opera House in Lead closed its curtains. The painted walls turned to a burnt black and the theatre became hollow. Today, the Opera House is ready for their call back and the campaign to fully refurbish the opera house hit 3.2 million dollars of its eight-million-dollar goal.
kotatv.com
Crews restore water service in downtown Rapid City after water line break
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Water service was shut off in parts of downtown Rapid City Saturday morning, after a water line break in the early hours. The break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets. It caused road flooding on the stretch between 6th and 7th,...
kotatv.com
Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction will begin Tuesday on Saint Joseph Street between 7th and 6th Streets. After a water valve break on Saturday, the city filled the affected area with dirt. Tuesday morning the city will start replacing the dirt with concrete, closing the north and center traffic lanes to do so. After the concrete fill is done, they will reopen the north lane but continue to keep the center lane closed throughout the week.
kotatv.com
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
Rapid City Youth Council members folded 'Tough Enough to Wear Pink' t shirts to help hospital patients at Monument’s Cancer Center. A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various downtown businesses to go without water for a couple of hours. Car versus...
kotatv.com
Rapid City youth spend the weekend giving back to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a day of volunteering as various Rapid City youth spent Saturday morning giving back to the community. Members of the Rapid City Youth Council, and students from Stevens High School and its FFA chapter spent the morning folding t-shirts at Monument Health. The...
kotatv.com
Youth wrestlers compete in Westside Raider Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 500 youth wrestlers hit the mats at Rapid City Stevens to take part in the Westside Raider Wrestling Tournament. Ben Burns gives us a look at just some of Sunday’s exciting matches.
kotatv.com
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St. Police say a man was walking without the use of a...
kotatv.com
Comets pick up wins in Sacred Hoops Classic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the hosts of Saturday’s Sacred Hoops Classic, the Rapid City Christian Comets had the advantage of playing on their home court in their wins on Saturday. Ben Burns has highlights from both matchups.
Comments / 0