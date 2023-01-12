Jamaican restaurant Dat Jerk opens in Halethorpe

If you're looking for an escape from this cold winter, why not take a trip to the Caribbean.

Jamaican restaurant 'Dat Jerk', offering authentic tastes of the island, is now open in Halethorpe on Washington Boulevard next to Lansdowne station.

The owner, and family to one of the WMAR-2 News' assignment editors, calls it a Jamaican chipotle, with quick and easy service that keeps your day moving.

But he says their top priority is stay true to their cuisine.

"The authenticity is excellent, we make 75 gallons of jerk sauce a week for 3 locations. We use scotch bonnet peppers, we're really on the authenticity of what we're trying to do and how we do it," said Richard Fray, CEO of Fray Developments.

The dish he recommends the most, the jerk pork, he says it's actually the original jerk style dish.

This is the third 'Dat Jerk' location in Maryland, with one in Waldorf and one in Glenarden.