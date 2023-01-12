Harvick's local legacy remains strong as he prepares to leave national racing

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
Eastbound Westside Parkway lanes to close for construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Nighttime closures have been scheduled for most lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway for this Monday through Wednesday this week. All lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday. The closure is to allow for the […]
Fresno makes Forbes’ best CA cities to live in 2023 list, but where?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has made the list of Forbes‘ “Best Places To Live In California In 2023”. For their study, Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. According to the study, Fresno […]
KTVU FOX 2
See how California's major reservoirs are faring with the recent rains
On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers did something that seemed impossible even a month ago. The corps released water from the Lake Mendocino Reservoir because there's actually too much of it. Five big reservoirs, Bullard, Comanche, Folsom, mega reservoirs Don Pedro and Oroville are all above 100% of normal for this time of year; an amazing reversal.
At least 1 dead in vehicle rollover near Arvin: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash near Wheeler Ridge and Herring roads Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, two people were out of a vehicle and they were searching for one other person. The coroner will release the […]
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up to 2 Inches of Rain
Mariposa, Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Night Projected Precipitation: 1.00" to 1.50" Oakhurst, Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Night Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Yosemite Valley, Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Night Projected Precipitation: 1.5" to 2.00" January 15, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports another storm system will impact...
Bakersfield Bodybuilder is taking her talents to the next level
A mother of two, and fairly new to the sport, Guadalupe Guerra is already making an impact in bodybuilding
thesungazette.com
Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs
While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
Folsom Lake Water Levels Are Bucking California Drought Trend—Here's Why
"The Folsom dam has been doing really well, to the point where we've had to make... flood control releases," the U.S Bureau for Reclamation told Newsweek.
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: State laws hamper flood flow storage but one San Joaquin Valley water district cut through the red tape. Can others follow?
It seems like such a no-brainer: Grab the floodwater inundating California right now and shove it into our dried up aquifers for later use. But water plus California never equals simple.
kymkemp.com
California and IRS Offer Storm Victims Tax Relief
Both the State of California and the IRS are offering some tax relief for those affected by these storms. Below are press releases from the State of California and from the IRS outlining the details. Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. Californians impacted by winter storms are...
HWY 166 remains closed due to a developing sinkhole
Highway 166 is closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line due to a developing sinkhole.
thesungazette.com
Rain plunges county into state of emergency
TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
KCSO identifies passenger killed in deadly rollover crash near Arvin
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a passenger who was killed in an accident on Herring Road.
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
More details released in fatal Arvin rollover crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and three others were injured after being ejected in a rollover crash Saturday night in Arvin, according to California Highway Patrol. None of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts, officers said. The crash happened at about 8:46 p.m. when driver Romieo Narvaez, 22, of Arvin lost control of […]
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
