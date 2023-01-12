Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
FOX Sports
Giants upset Vikings 31-24 in Super Wild Card Weekend | UNDISPUTED
The Minnesota Vikings were upset yesterday by the New York Giants 31-24. Minnesota had the ball with under two minutes left but Kirk Cousins couldn’t convert a fourth down attempt completing a pass short of the line to gain to T.J. Hockenson. Giants QB Daniel Jones accounted for two TDs and RB Saquon Barkley accounted for two TDs vs. the Vikings. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Giants upset victory over Vikings.
FOX Sports
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
FOX Sports
'Daniel Jones played the game of his life' - Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the Giants' QB leading them to victory
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen talk about the amazing game the New York Giants got from their big players including Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The Giants handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season in one score games. The Vikings were previously 11-0 in one score games coming into tonight.
FOX Sports
Buccaneers dominated by Cowboys; what's next for Tom Brady?
TAMPA, Fla. — Is this how Tom Brady's time in Tampa Bay comes to an end?. The Buccaneers were dominated Monday night, losing 31-14 to the Cowboys in what ends up the second-most lopsided playoff loss in Brady's 23-year career, and his first-ever loss in eight games against Dallas.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will be soon upon us. Divisional round weekend — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Cleveland Browns hire Tennessee Titans assistant Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns are set to hire away one of the most experienced presences on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff, per multiple reports. The Browns are hiring Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator. Schwartz, who has been in this role with the Titans since 2021, was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13 and has previously served as defensive coordinator of the Titans (2001-08), Buffalo Bills (2014) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-20). Schwartz led the Lions to one playoff berth as a head coach and helped guide the Eagles to their Super Bowl win at the end of the 2017 season.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott comes up big vs. Bucs, but bigger challenge awaits
After a night in which Dak Prescott provided all the necessary answers and plenty more, there was only one question that popped to mind:. Confused? Let’s explain. Monday night brought about the biggest performance of Prescott’s postseason career, in the biggest game of his life, against the biggest-name rival quarterback of them all, in the biggest show of evidence to sway those who say his skill set is not one of the NFL’s, well, biggest.
FOX Sports
Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
FOX Sports
Saquon Barkley BULLDOZES his way to score the Giants' game-winning TD over the Vikings
Saquon Barkley couldn't be stopped as he bulldozed his way to score the game-winning TD for the New York Giants against the Minnesota Vikings. He scored two TD in the victory.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott, Cowboys silence critics in dominant playoff win
It was a night about doubt — or more specifically, erasing it. With memories of last year's playoff failure still lingering, and with an embarrassing regular-season finale still fresh on the mind, the Dallas Cowboys had no shortage of doubters heading into this, the slow-arriving nightcap of this wildcard weekend.
FOX Sports
Charges QB Justin Herbert: "Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like Staley" | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars erasing a 27 point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in Super Wild Card Weekend. Trevor Lawrence remains unbeaten on Saturday (HS, CFB & NFL) and Chargers QB Justin Herbert has yet to secure his first playoff win. The First Things First crew also determine if the Chargers HC Brandon Staley should be fired after blowing a 27 point lead vs. Jags.
FOX Sports
Nick foresees a Bucs win over Cowboys: 'Brady gets all the whistles' | What's Wright?
The Wild Card Weekend round wraps up tonight with Brady and the Bucs hosting Dak and the Cowboys. With bad quarterback play being a theme of the weekend Nick explains he likes the Bucs over the Cowboys. Nick believes both the Bucs and the Cowboys are upset that the Vikings fell to the Giants and force the winner of tonight’s game to go to San Francisco and face Brock Purdy in the Divisional round. Nick predicts three Tampa Bay drives extended by penalties, Brady gets all the whistles, and Dak makes a big mistake to get the Bucs to the next round of the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Will Bucs get Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen back for Cowboys game?
TAMPA, Fla. — Is this the long-awaited day that Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen returns to the Bucs?. As Tampa Bay prepares for Monday night's home wild-card game against the Cowboys, the Bucs expect to be as healthy as they've been all season, a week after resting nine players dealing with injury or illness with the hopes of having them when it counted.
FOX Sports
Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as team's new general manager
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager. The franchise announced the hiring of Ossenfort on Monday, one week after owner Michael Bidwill announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would not return following a dreadful 4-13 season.
FOX Sports
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins: 'If we’d have had Lamar, we’d have won'
Running back J.K. Dobbins spoke candidly after the Ravens' season-ending loss to Cincinnati in Sunday’s wild-card game, saying that he believes they would have defeated the AFC North champion Bengals had quarterback Lamar Jackson been active. "If we’d have had Lamar, we’d have won too," Dobbins said Sunday evening...
FOX Sports
Cowboys defeat 'blue jersey curse' with playoff victory over Buccanners
The Dallas Cowboys erased multiple trends of futility with their 31-14 win Monday night over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out Super Wild Card Weekend. Not only did the victory mark the Cowboys' first playoff road win in over 30 years, it also marked just their second playoff win in franchise history while wearing their blue jerseys.
FOX Sports
Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa, looking to build on 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins general manager Chris Grier quoted Hall of Famer Bill Parcells when describing Miami's 2022 season, in which the team showed promise but fell short of its goals. “He says ‘You are what you are,’” Grier said Monday. “I think we finished where we...
