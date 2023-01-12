Read full article on original website
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
3 Vikings most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Giants
It seems like we all knew the 2022 Minnesota Vikings magic would run out at some point. The team produced a 13-4 regular season record, but getting there took a 61-yard field goal in the first Vikings-Giants game, the biggest comeback in NFL history, and 11 one-score games. That’s why it is not a shock that in the Vikings Wild Card matchup with the Giants, the luck finally ran out. The Giants won the game 31-24 (another one-score game), and as the Vikings head to the offseason to regroup for 2023, we’ll look at Vikings players like Erick Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Kirk Cousins, who were most to blame for this loss.
Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl
In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders
<p>The San Francisco 49ers eviscerated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on Saturday afternoon, turning on the jets in the second half</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/the-vikings-have-daunting">The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Vikings loss to Giants has Packers players tripping over themselves laughing
The Green Bay Packers did not qualify for the playoffs in 2023. However, their players have kept an eye on the proceedings, especially their division rival Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota won 13 games and the NFC North, but it didn’t matter. The Vikings lost to the New York Giants on Sunday after a strong performance from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
SB Nation
Kirk Cousins is never going to win anything because he’s a Costco hotdog
There’s going to be no shortage of jokes about the Vikings this week. Their fraudulent path to the No. 3 seed was a road littered with near-losses to mediocre teams. The play inside the Giants game was uninspired, boring, and failed in key places at the worst possible times. Even their future is looking kind of bleak. Minnesota is projected to be well above the salary cap, and without much draft capital to get younger — or better in the process.
4 Beloved Vikings Could Play Their Final Home Game on Sunday
<p>The Vikings lost the second seed when they lost the game in Green Bay in Week 17. That loss may</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/4-beloved-vikings-could-play">4 Beloved Vikings Could Play Their Final Home Game on Sunday</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral
The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it. The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not... The post Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan, former Minnesota QB, puts up impressive numbers at Hula Bowl
Tanner Morgan put up impressive numbers at the Hula Bowl Saturday afternoon, completing 5 of his 8 passes for 94 yards, leading 2 scoring drives in a 16-13 Team Kai win. By many accounts, Morgan was the most complete player on the field in the end-of-year all-star game. Morgan used...
FOX Sports
Buccaneers dominated by Cowboys; what's next for Tom Brady?
TAMPA, Fla. — Is this how Tom Brady's time in Tampa Bay comes to an end?. The Buccaneers were dominated Monday night, losing 31-14 to the Cowboys in what ends up the second-most lopsided playoff loss in Brady's 23-year career, and his first-ever loss in eight games against Dallas.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Kevin O'Connell's response when asked about Ed Donatell's future
Ed Donatell's defense didn't come through on the big stage.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott comes up big vs. Bucs, but bigger challenge awaits
After a night in which Dak Prescott provided all the necessary answers and plenty more, there was only one question that popped to mind:. Confused? Let’s explain. Monday night brought about the biggest performance of Prescott’s postseason career, in the biggest game of his life, against the biggest-name rival quarterback of them all, in the biggest show of evidence to sway those who say his skill set is not one of the NFL’s, well, biggest.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will be soon upon us. Divisional round weekend — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
Scouting Director for Phillies Optimistic About Caba
Scouting director for the Philadelphia Phillies is optimistic about Jesus Caba's future with the franchise.
FOX Sports
Zac Taylor, Bengals deliver game balls to Cincinnati bars after playoff win
The Cincinnati Bengals' win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night marked the first time in franchise history that the Bengals won a playoff game in back-to-back seasons. And to celebrate the accomplishment, head coach Zac Taylor brought back a tradition that started during the Bengals' Super Bowl run last year.
FOX Sports
Russell Gage being tested for neck injury after scary hit in Bucs-Cowboys
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
FOX Sports
Why Miami Dolphins are headed for an uneasy offseason
Hard Rock Stadium might not feel like a safe space for the coming weeks. After how the Miami Dolphins finished their season — with the team losing six of its final seven games, including the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — ownership might consider making changes.
