ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 Vikings most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Giants

It seems like we all knew the 2022 Minnesota Vikings magic would run out at some point. The team produced a 13-4 regular season record, but getting there took a 61-yard field goal in the first Vikings-Giants game, the biggest comeback in NFL history, and 11 one-score games. That’s why it is not a shock that in the Vikings Wild Card matchup with the Giants, the luck finally ran out. The Giants won the game 31-24 (another one-score game), and as the Vikings head to the offseason to regroup for 2023, we’ll look at Vikings players like Erick Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Kirk Cousins, who were most to blame for this loss.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl

In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders

<p>The San Francisco 49ers eviscerated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on Saturday afternoon, turning on the jets in the second half</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/the-vikings-have-daunting">The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit

Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

Kirk Cousins is never going to win anything because he’s a Costco hotdog

There’s going to be no shortage of jokes about the Vikings this week. Their fraudulent path to the No. 3 seed was a road littered with near-losses to mediocre teams. The play inside the Giants game was uninspired, boring, and failed in key places at the worst possible times. Even their future is looking kind of bleak. Minnesota is projected to be well above the salary cap, and without much draft capital to get younger — or better in the process.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

4 Beloved Vikings Could Play Their Final Home Game on Sunday

<p>The Vikings lost the second seed when they lost the game in Green Bay in Week 17. That loss may</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/4-beloved-vikings-could-play">4 Beloved Vikings Could Play Their Final Home Game on Sunday</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it. The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not... The post Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Buccaneers dominated by Cowboys; what's next for Tom Brady?

TAMPA, Fla. — Is this how Tom Brady's time in Tampa Bay comes to an end?. The Buccaneers were dominated Monday night, losing 31-14 to the Cowboys in what ends up the second-most lopsided playoff loss in Brady's 23-year career, and his first-ever loss in eight games against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs

It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott comes up big vs. Bucs, but bigger challenge awaits

After a night in which Dak Prescott provided all the necessary answers and plenty more, there was only one question that popped to mind:. Confused? Let’s explain. Monday night brought about the biggest performance of Prescott’s postseason career, in the biggest game of his life, against the biggest-name rival quarterback of them all, in the biggest show of evidence to sway those who say his skill set is not one of the NFL’s, well, biggest.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round

The best weekend of the NFL calendar will be soon upon us. Divisional round weekend — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Russell Gage being tested for neck injury after scary hit in Bucs-Cowboys

Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Why Miami Dolphins are headed for an uneasy offseason

Hard Rock Stadium might not feel like a safe space for the coming weeks. After how the Miami Dolphins finished their season — with the team losing six of its final seven games, including the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — ownership might consider making changes.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy