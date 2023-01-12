ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Framingham Police searching for missing woman

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Officials are attempting to locate a woman who went missing last week. 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo was last seen in Framingham on Thursday and may be in danger due to health reasons, according to Framingham Police. Authorities say she may be wearing white pants and a baggy...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys home in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
MIDDLETON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA Transit Police mourn unexpected loss of K9 ‘Mikee’

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are mourning the unexpected loss of their K9 Mikee, who died on Sunday. The 10-year-old dog worked with Officer Gonzalez for most of his life and is described as being a “great asset” the the team. The two had been a team...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Superintendent: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student dies in crash

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday that a student passed away unexpectedly this morning in a “tragic automobile crash.”. “We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends...
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Millis firefighters reunited with baby they helped deliver

MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Millis Fire Department weres reunited on Saturday with a baby they helped deliver in October. On Oct. 18, the firefighters received 911 call from the Johnson family reporting an imminent birth and within minutes of arrival she delivered a healthy baby girl. Those...
MILLIS, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Harwich firefighter rescues stranded motorist after crash

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harwich firefighter is being credited with rescuing a woman from a vehicle after a single-vehicle crash in Dennis, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Fire officials say slippery roads led to multiple accident on Route 6 from Bass River to Exit...
HARWICH, MA
whdh.com

Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home

A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana.  “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Plow truck collides with another car in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck was involved in a crash in Chelmsford Monday morning. The vehicle was seen being loaded onto a tow truck. Another car was seen smashed up in front of a home, nearly hitting the building. The crash happened as snow was making streets slick.
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

Two cars crash at same location in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
BROOKLINE, MA

