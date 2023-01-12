Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are You Nuts About Mutts? Check Out This Pup Meet-Up Happening in Kingston!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Framingham Police searching for missing woman
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Officials are attempting to locate a woman who went missing last week. 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo was last seen in Framingham on Thursday and may be in danger due to health reasons, according to Framingham Police. Authorities say she may be wearing white pants and a baggy...
whdh.com
Authorities make arrest in 2007 Dorchester missing person case now considered homicide
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been flown into Massachusetts to face charges in the case of a woman who disappeared from Dorchester in 2007. On Monday, the Boston Police Department announced that David Pena, 33, was booked after police travelled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, FL, for the suspect’s rendition.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
whdh.com
Man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother to appear in court
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother is set to appear in court Tuesday morning. Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13. Carter was arrested in...
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police mourn unexpected loss of K9 ‘Mikee’
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are mourning the unexpected loss of their K9 Mikee, who died on Sunday. The 10-year-old dog worked with Officer Gonzalez for most of his life and is described as being a “great asset” the the team. The two had been a team...
whdh.com
Superintendent: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student dies in crash
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday that a student passed away unexpectedly this morning in a “tragic automobile crash.”. “We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends...
whdh.com
Millis firefighters reunited with baby they helped deliver
MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Millis Fire Department weres reunited on Saturday with a baby they helped deliver in October. On Oct. 18, the firefighters received 911 call from the Johnson family reporting an imminent birth and within minutes of arrival she delivered a healthy baby girl. Those...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
whdh.com
Friends raising funds for North Shore DJ seriously injured in scooter crash in Jamaica
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Even if they didn’t throw a strike, there was plenty of care to spare at Cape Ann Lanes Sunday night as hundreds of people came out to raise money to bring their friend Scottie home. Scott MacDonald, better known as Scottie Mac, is a...
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
whdh.com
Harwich firefighter rescues stranded motorist after crash
HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harwich firefighter is being credited with rescuing a woman from a vehicle after a single-vehicle crash in Dennis, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Fire officials say slippery roads led to multiple accident on Route 6 from Bass River to Exit...
whdh.com
Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home
A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana. “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
whdh.com
Plow truck collides with another car in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck was involved in a crash in Chelmsford Monday morning. The vehicle was seen being loaded onto a tow truck. Another car was seen smashed up in front of a home, nearly hitting the building. The crash happened as snow was making streets slick.
whdh.com
Two cars crash at same location in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
Woman shot near Andrew Square on Sunday night
Live Boston is reporting that a woman was shot in front of a liquor store on Dorchester Ave. on Sunday night. BPD and Boston EMS were on the scene. No further details are available. Photo via Live Boston.
