fox8live.com
2 arrested, ages 17 and 18, following police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish. According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies attempted to stop a white Kia reported stolen out of New Orleans in the Meraux area of St. Bernard Highway, near the corner of Judy Drive.
fox8live.com
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St....
