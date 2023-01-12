Read full article on original website
Three dead boa constrictors discovered at Carbeth Loch near Glasgow
SSPCA says circumstances of incident suspicious as its launches appeal for information about the snakes
Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic
Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
BBC
Three dead boa constrictors found among rubbish near loch
An animal welfare charity has issued an appeal after three dead snakes were found dumped near a loch in Glasgow. The Scottish SPCA said the boa constrictors were discovered by a member of the public at a fly-tipping spot near Carbeth Loch in Blanefield. SSPCA inspector Mairi Wright said the...
