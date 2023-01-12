MINNEAPOLIS — Suns starting big Deandre Ayton is set to return for Friday night's road game against Minnesota after missing the last two games with a left ankle sprain.

Ayton will start along with Duane Washington Jr., Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Dario Saric.

"Just getting anybody back, let alone a starter, a guy that from a production standpoint means a lot to us," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "Just feeling him in shootaround, he was jacked up and excited to play. That's certainly good for us."

Ayton has missed a total of six games with a left ankle sprain. He re-injured it late in Sunday's home loss against Cleveland.

Averaging 17.5 points on 59.2% shooting and 9.8 rebounds this season, Ayton posted 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists against the Cavaliers.

Devin Booker (groin), Cam Johnson (knee), Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (hip) are all listed out for Friday’s game.

Paul has yet to join the Suns (21-22) on the four-game road trip that ends Monday at Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Phoenix is 1-1 on the trip that began with a win Tuesday against defending NBA champion Golden State.

"I feel confident about this trip," Williams said after Wednesday's loss at Denver in the second of a back-to-back. "I know we have guys out. Do we have to play at a high, high level and be really efficient? Absolutely, but we can and that's what I believe we'll do."

The Timberwolves (20-22) are down Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and Jordan McLaughlin (calf).

Anthony Edwards (hip), Kyle Anderson (illness) and Taurean Prince (ankle) are set to play after being listed as questionable. Edwards and Anderson will start.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to return Friday at Timberwolves