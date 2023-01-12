ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

country1037fm.com

Charlotte Will Be the Hottest Housing Market in 2023

We always hear people that are natives of Charlotte saying how many people move from up north to down here. Every year Zillow makes annual predictions for the hottest housing markets of the year. Some determining factors in what makes up the hottest market include a wide range of things. Some factors are expected home value growth, the projected change in owner-occupied households, and job growth compared to new construction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
aladygoeswest.com

A look at two years of living in Charlotte (after moving from California)

We’ve been living in Charlotte, North Carolina for two years!. In case you’re new around here, my family and I moved to Charlotte in January 2021, after living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California for eight years. Having lived most of my life in Florida, before California, I found that returning to the East Coast was an easy transition. It was a much easier transition than moving from Orlando, Florida to San Francisco, California, I can tell you that for sure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

New Knees For A Lincolnton, North Carolina Lottery Winner

This is the bees knees. New knees for a Lincolnton, North Carolina lottery winner. A North Carolina woman from Lincoln County was finally able to get the knee replacement surgery she needs after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize. Her name is Ronda Isaac (this is not her picture by the way) and she lives in Lincolnton. She says she was surprised and actually relieved to win the prize.
LINCOLNTON, NC
kiss951.com

Someone In North Carolina Won A Million Dollars, Do They Know It?

Come out come out wherever you are. Someone in North Carolina won a million dollars, do they know it? Everyone knows the billion dollars went to some lucky someone in Maine, but there is a million-dollar winner out there that has six months to claim their prize. The million dollar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Isn’t The Best State To Drive In, But It Is Ranked Pretty High

Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. It can make you late and is just downright annoying. And traffic seems to be getting worse on a daily basis. That and the fact that no one in Charlotte seems to be able to drive or abide by traffic laws. The sheer ignorance of not stopping for red lights or four-way stops, not going remotely close to the speed limit, and swerving in and out of traffic constantly is the norm it seems. If you’re offended by that statement, well you’re the problem. In my opinion, it’s a sign of pure entitlement. You and where you are headed are the only ones that are important. So as bad as it has gotten in North Carolina I was shocked to see this list of the best states to drive in.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views

Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yahoo!

Real estate gurus: It may be time to buy a home—now

The housing market is cooling as consumers grow weary of higher mortgage rates. In December, the number of newly-listed homes sold had fallen about 37% from a year ago, according to Redfin data. What are real estate professionals seeing on the ground?. Seana Smith of Yahoo Finance Live recently sat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

10 Hotels For An Easy Romantic Weekend Getaway In North Carolina

Looking for the perfect romantic weekend getaway in North Carolina? Whether you’re looking for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or just because there is nothing better than a quiet, romantic vacation with the one you love. It’s easy to do the same old soam when it comes to vacationing. Maybe you have a go-to beach or tend to book an Airbnb. But if you want the ultimate relaxing retreat look no further than some of North Carolina’s best hotels. Each of the 10 places on this list will ensure you make the most out of your time together while enjoying the luxury and all the amenities you desire. Or you can be left alone and never leave your room if you so choose. The coast, mountains, and piedmont are all covered on this list giving you ample options for whatever your perfect destination may be.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Man dies in Belmont industrial accident

BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC

