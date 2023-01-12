Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Orange County
STANTON, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to...
KTLA.com
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
foxla.com
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
foxla.com
Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
newsantaana.com
Stanton man arrested for fatally stabbing his girlfriend
Stanton, Ca. (Jan. 16, 2022) – At 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in the city of Stanton reference a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found Serena Celeste Gallardo, (22) suffering from life-threatening injuries. Gallardo was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Two additional adult victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
foxla.com
Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested
IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
newsantaana.com
An Irvine man was arrested for allegedly killing his father
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Tyler Shipper, after his father was found deceased in the home they share. Yesterday morning, IPD officers and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a residence on Windwood after receiving information that an adult male was injured. The reporting party (RP) came to check on his friend after the decedent did not show up for work. He encountered Shipper, who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside. The RP and Shipper called 9-1-1.
LA sheriff’s detective dies after medical emergency while driving
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving and died, crashing his vehicle in the Torrance area, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. “It is with...
foxla.com
Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
KTLA.com
Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
KTLA.com
Vehicle plows into Huntington Beach home, displacing young family
A young family avoided serious injury but is now living out of suitcases after a vehicle crashed into their home in Huntington Beach. The crash happened Friday around 9:20 a.m. on the 16500 block of Fountain Lane. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, a woman driving a BMW SUV...
KTLA.com
San Pedro woman busted during investigation into drug smuggling in Los Angeles County jails
A San Pedro woman is in custody after authorities discovered fentanyl, heroin and illegal firearms inside her residence, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The woman’s arrest came after detectives with LASD’s Organized Crime Task Force received information about inmates in county jails conspiring...
foxla.com
LAPD arrests suspect in Christmas night street takeover death that killed nursing student
LOS ANGELES - At least one person has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, the LAPD announced Monday. Guajaca was killed around...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run drive in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. Officers dispatched to the 14300 block of Newland Street at about 2:35 a.m. regarding a person down in traffic lanes, and located the man down in the northbound lanes of Newland Street, north of Hazard Avenue, the Westminster Police Department reported.
Man gets life sentence for killing baby in Orange
A 31-year-old ex-Marine was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in the city of Orange.
Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
Orange County public defender found dead in resort in Mexico
Family and friends of a deputy public defender from Orange County are searching for answers following his death at a resort in Mexico over the weekend.
KTLA.com
37-year-old man arrested for trying to disarm deputy in Rancho Cucamonga
A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to take a deputy’s gun during a disturbance, officials with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The incident occurred on Jan. 7, at around 11:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Grove Avenue when a deputy with the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s station responded to the location on a verbal disturbance call.
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
