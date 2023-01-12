ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Orange County

STANTON, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to...
STANTON, CA
KTLA.com

Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
STANTON, CA
foxla.com

Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute

LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Stanton man arrested for fatally stabbing his girlfriend

Stanton, Ca. (Jan. 16, 2022) – At 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in the city of Stanton reference a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found Serena Celeste Gallardo, (22) suffering from life-threatening injuries. Gallardo was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Two additional adult victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
STANTON, CA
foxla.com

Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested

IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
IRVINE, CA
newsantaana.com

An Irvine man was arrested for allegedly killing his father

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Tyler Shipper, after his father was found deceased in the home they share. Yesterday morning, IPD officers and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a residence on Windwood after receiving information that an adult male was injured. The reporting party (RP) came to check on his friend after the decedent did not show up for work. He encountered Shipper, who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside. The RP and Shipper called 9-1-1.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
KTLA.com

Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run drive in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. Officers dispatched to the 14300 block of Newland Street at about 2:35 a.m. regarding a person down in traffic lanes, and located the man down in the northbound lanes of Newland Street, north of Hazard Avenue, the Westminster Police Department reported.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA.com

37-year-old man arrested for trying to disarm deputy in Rancho Cucamonga

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to take a deputy’s gun during a disturbance, officials with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The incident occurred on Jan. 7, at around 11:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Grove Avenue when a deputy with the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s station responded to the location on a verbal disturbance call.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy