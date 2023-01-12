The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Tyler Shipper, after his father was found deceased in the home they share. Yesterday morning, IPD officers and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a residence on Windwood after receiving information that an adult male was injured. The reporting party (RP) came to check on his friend after the decedent did not show up for work. He encountered Shipper, who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside. The RP and Shipper called 9-1-1.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO