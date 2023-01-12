Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Region One receives $5.9M mental health counseling grant
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Region One Education Service Center a $5.9 million grant focused on increasing school counseling capacity in mental health, social and emotional learning. Region One’s news release said the five-year grant will also help build a strong talent pool...
Donna ISD’s new Transitional 18+ Program initiated to help students with disabilities
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Independent School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning to announce its new Student Transitional 18+ Program. The program is dedicated to further help students with disabilities after high school. “Our vision is to graduate all students college, career, and military ready, including those that need additional support,” Superintendent of […]
KRGV
Harlingen CISD makes menu changes due to inflation
Not only is inflation affecting us, but it is also affecting school districts as well. Record high inflation is forcing menu changes at Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District. The district says the cost of food has gone up around 10 to 15 percent. It’s an issue that first began at...
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen ISD’s Aviation Program To Expand
McAllen ISD’s new aviation program for high school seniors took flight last fall and now the course of study will be expanding with the addition of more classes starting next school year. Starting in the fall, students will be able to take additional courses over a two-year period to...
KRGV
Mission parent discusses need for autism awareness training in police departments
The Mission Police Department is teaming up with a non-profit to better serve people with autism. The department will host a free autism awareness training later this month that’s open to the public. The idea for the training came after Gladys Velazquez reached out to Bebo's Angels — a...
Historic Edinburg cemetery to host clean-up on MLK Day of Service
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg is a historic burial ground that was established in 1928 and is believed to be the only graveyard in Hidalgo County dedicated for African-American burials. “It was a cemetery designated during segregation, so it was a self-care cemetery. And throughout the years, there has been many people […]
Missing Brownsville man located, safe with family
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Eduardo Ramon Cuadra, who was missing since Jan. 14, has been located and reunited with his family. According to family members, Cuadra is in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s. Police said Cuadra was last seen in the afternoon by Lopez Supermarket in the southmost area.
Harlingen helps developers build in the city
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen’s past approaches to construction were costing the city revenue, according to the city’s mayor. “Harlingen was basically losing losing money,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda told ValleyCentral, “because if we have more rooftops, we have more property taxes. We have more ability to increase the amount of money that we have, […]
Edinburg recycling Christmas trees into mulch
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is giving residents until the last week of January to turn their real Christmas trees into mulch. Residents are encouraged to visit one of the following locations on or before Jan. 27 to recycle their Christmas trees: All trees must be completely bare of all ornaments, lights […]
Independent bookstore opens in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will finally have an independent bookstore. Búho will be located in the historic, 101-year-old Calderoni building on Washington Street next to Market Square in the downtown area. Founder Gilbert Hernandez said Brownsville was the largest metropolitan area around without a bookstore, so he rallied volunteers and books to open one. […]
Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
Feds: Lyford DOT employee pleads guilty to extortion
LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Department of Transportation employee from the Rio Grande Valley pleaded guilty to extortion Friday. Patrick Gorena, 54, of Lyford, was a border investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, according to the Department of Justice. According to his plea, Gorena demanded $3,500 while auditing a trucking company in […]
Child struck by McAllen school bus, police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a school bus in McAllen Thursday, police said. At 4:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the 1300 block of S. 17 1/2 Street. According to police, the collision involved a bicyclist and a McAllen […]
KRGV
Major businesses expanding in Weslaco
Businesses are expanding in Weslaco. The Economic Development Corporation announced the upcoming shops at North Bridge and the expressway. They say it will have new stores and restaurants, including a Texas Roadhouse. A San Antonio construction company will work on the 2.21 acres of land. The first ground-breaking was June...
San Angelo LIVE!
Mexican Migrant Carrying HIV Dies After Illegally Entering the United States at Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE – An illegal immigrant from Mexico who had HIV died in Border Patrol Custody near Brownsville late last year and the incident remains under investigation. The following update was released Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. On November 6, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a Border Patrol remote camera operator...
Pluton Brewing Company ready for takeoff in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is getting its first brewery as Pluton Brewing Company is set to launch in a few weeks. Daniel Arzipe and Joey Martinez, founders, and co-owners of the brewery said the concept started in 2015 out of a garage on Calle Pluton. “We realized that our city didn’t […]
Edinburg PD respond to accident involving school bus
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an auto accident that happened Thursday afternoon involving an Edinburg CISD school bus. Authorities responded to the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the City of Edinburg. Upon arrival, officers observed an Edinburg CISD school bus and […]
KRGV
Donna woman scammed through TikTok
A Valley woman is speaking out and warning TikTok users to be aware of a scam she fell for. Donna resident Maribel Soto said she received two separate messages through the video hosting app TikTok informing her she won a total of $7,000. Soto was told she had to send...
Brownsville may ask voters to change the city’s charter: What’s ahead
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Voters in Brownsville this May could be asked to approve changes to the city’s charter, potentially altering the powers of the city commission to oversee boards and increasing compensation to the city’s elected officials. On Tuesday, the city commission will vote upon establishing an election May 6 regarding the city charter. […]
kurv.com
Brownsville Commission To Consider City Charter Changes
The Brownsville City Commission this week will consider asking voters to approve changing the city charter regarding how commissioners can appoint and remove members of city boards. The commission is considering several amendments to the city charter. They include allowing the commission to remove a board member by a super...
Comments / 0