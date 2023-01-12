ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Region One receives $5.9M mental health counseling grant

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Region One Education Service Center a $5.9 million grant focused on increasing school counseling capacity in mental health, social and emotional learning. Region One’s news release said the five-year grant will also help build a strong talent pool...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna ISD’s new Transitional 18+ Program initiated to help students with disabilities

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Independent School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning to announce its new Student Transitional 18+ Program. The program is dedicated to further help students with disabilities after high school. “Our vision is to graduate all students college, career, and military ready, including those that need additional support,” Superintendent of […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Harlingen CISD makes menu changes due to inflation

Not only is inflation affecting us, but it is also affecting school districts as well. Record high inflation is forcing menu changes at Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District. The district says the cost of food has gone up around 10 to 15 percent. It’s an issue that first began at...
HARLINGEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen ISD’s Aviation Program To Expand

McAllen ISD’s new aviation program for high school seniors took flight last fall and now the course of study will be expanding with the addition of more classes starting next school year. Starting in the fall, students will be able to take additional courses over a two-year period to...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Historic Edinburg cemetery to host clean-up on MLK Day of Service

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg is a historic burial ground that was established in 1928 and is believed to be the only graveyard in Hidalgo County dedicated for African-American burials. “It was a cemetery designated during segregation, so it was a self-care cemetery. And throughout the years, there has been many people […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing Brownsville man located, safe with family

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Eduardo Ramon Cuadra, who was missing since Jan. 14, has been located and reunited with his family. According to family members, Cuadra is in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s. Police said Cuadra was last seen in the afternoon by Lopez Supermarket in the southmost area.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen helps developers build in the city

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen’s past approaches to construction were costing the city revenue, according to the city’s mayor. “Harlingen was basically losing losing money,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda told ValleyCentral, “because if we have more rooftops, we have more property taxes. We have more ability to increase the amount of money that we have, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg recycling Christmas trees into mulch

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is giving residents until the last week of January to turn their real Christmas trees into mulch. Residents are encouraged to visit one of the following locations on or before Jan. 27 to recycle their Christmas trees: All trees must be completely bare of all ornaments, lights […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Independent bookstore opens in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will finally have an independent bookstore. Búho will be located in the historic, 101-year-old Calderoni building on Washington Street next to Market Square in the downtown area. Founder Gilbert Hernandez said Brownsville was the largest metropolitan area around without a bookstore, so he rallied volunteers and books to open one. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Lyford DOT employee pleads guilty to extortion

LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Department of Transportation employee from the Rio Grande Valley pleaded guilty to extortion Friday. Patrick Gorena, 54, of Lyford, was a border investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, according to the Department of Justice. According to his plea, Gorena demanded $3,500 while auditing a trucking company in […]
LYFORD, TX
ValleyCentral

Child struck by McAllen school bus, police say

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a school bus in McAllen Thursday, police said. At 4:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the 1300 block of S. 17 1/2 Street. According to police, the collision involved a bicyclist and a McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Major businesses expanding in Weslaco

Businesses are expanding in Weslaco. The Economic Development Corporation announced the upcoming shops at North Bridge and the expressway. They say it will have new stores and restaurants, including a Texas Roadhouse. A San Antonio construction company will work on the 2.21 acres of land. The first ground-breaking was June...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Pluton Brewing Company ready for takeoff in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is getting its first brewery as Pluton Brewing Company is set to launch in a few weeks. Daniel Arzipe and Joey Martinez, founders, and co-owners of the brewery said the concept started in 2015 out of a garage on Calle Pluton. “We realized that our city didn’t […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD respond to accident involving school bus

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an auto accident that happened Thursday afternoon involving an Edinburg CISD school bus. Authorities responded to the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the City of Edinburg. Upon arrival, officers observed an Edinburg CISD school bus and […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Donna woman scammed through TikTok

A Valley woman is speaking out and warning TikTok users to be aware of a scam she fell for. Donna resident Maribel Soto said she received two separate messages through the video hosting app TikTok informing her she won a total of $7,000. Soto was told she had to send...
DONNA, TX
kurv.com

Brownsville Commission To Consider City Charter Changes

The Brownsville City Commission this week will consider asking voters to approve changing the city charter regarding how commissioners can appoint and remove members of city boards. The commission is considering several amendments to the city charter. They include allowing the commission to remove a board member by a super...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

