PC looks to stay perfect in Big East play at Creighton

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence is on the verge of 10-straight wins and the Friars’ undefeated Big East record has landed them in the AP Top 25 this week. PC will put that to the test on the road at Creighton on Saturday.

Tipoff in Omaha is set for 2 p.m. ET.

PC Hoops with Coach Cooley

🏀 Debuts Jan. 29 at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence

🏀 In-Depth PC Friars Coverage

🏀 1-on-1 with Coach Ed Cooley

🏀 “Be Them Dudes” Play of the Week

Latest PC Friars Headlines »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.