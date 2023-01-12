ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

PC looks to stay perfect in Big East play at Creighton

By Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence is on the verge of 10-straight wins and the Friars’ undefeated Big East record has landed them in the AP Top 25 this week. PC will put that to the test on the road at Creighton on Saturday.

Tipoff in Omaha is set for 2 p.m. ET.

WPRI 12 News

Brown falls at Yale despite Lilly Jr’s 28 points

(WPRI) – Sophomore Kino Lilly Jr. scored 28 points for Brown, but it was not enough as the Bears dropped their Ivy League game at Yale, 81-78, on Monday night. Lilly Jr. also posted one rebound and two assists, while Paxton Wojcik went five-for-11 from the field adding 13 points for Bruno. All this scoring […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Kalkbrenner leads Creighton over No. 19 Providence 73-67

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It took until the second half for Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner to adjust to Providence’s bruising style. When he did, the 7-foot-1 center played a leading role in ending the No. 19 Friars’ nine-game win streak 73-67 Saturday after the Bluejays squandered a big second-half lead. “On offense, they were really physical, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Lilly’s late jumper lifts Brown past Princeton 72-70

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored seven points in the final 69 seconds to lift Brown to a 72-70 win over Princeton on Saturday. Lilly’s jumper with 1:09 left pulled the Bears within two and his 3-pointer 20 seconds later put them in the lead, 68-67. After Matt Allocco put the Tigers back […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Will McClelland, Barrington

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Will McClelland. The Barrington Senior set a RIIL record in the 50-Free then swam for the Eagle Relay Team that set another State Mark in the 200-Yard Free Relay, helping Barrington bring home its first State Swim Title in 33 years.      “When he […]
BARRINGTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Brazeau leads P-Bruins to win over Utica

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Justin Brazeau scored the game winner to help the Providence Bruins top the Utica Comets 3-2 on Friday night. It was his fourth goal in three games. Goaltender Brandon Bussi had 35 saves in the victory.  The P-Bruins travel to Hartford to take on the Wolf Pack on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Inside Brown baseball’s trip to the Dominican Republic

(WPRI) – On Christmas morning, members of the Brown baseball team headed to the airport to start an early morning of travel to the Dominican Republic. From Christmas to New Year’s Day, the team played three games against semi-pro teams, as well as engaged in community service projects and sightseeing excursions. The trip not only […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Friday's $1.35 billion jackpot is second largest prize in game history

(WJAR) — Have your ticket yet? This Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game’s history. That comes with a cash-out option of an estimated $707,900,000. At a Neon Marketplace in Warwick on Friday people told NBC 10 that they would...
WARWICK, RI
