WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, woman shot near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were hurt in a shooting near 39th and North Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shots were fired around 11 a.m. The victims, a man, 44, and woman, 35, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Investigators are looking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, wanted man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with the arrest of a wanted man on Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. Police responded around 3 p.m., and officers "obtained information that the suspect was inside," MPD said. He refused to make contact with police and a "tactical setup was established."
Milwaukee man dies after being shot near 49th and Capitol
A Milwaukee man is dead after he was shot near 49th and Capitol on Monday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 4:45 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
WISN
2 dead in Friday night shootings in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in separate shootings Friday night in Milwaukee. According to police, the shootings happened just 20 minutes apart. The first happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 37th and Hopkins. Officers said a 32-year-old man was killed, and a 24-year-old woman was in custody. Police said...
2 teens shot and injured in West Allis, police say
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident in West Allis Sunday morning, police say.
spectrumnews1.com
Vehicle crashes into Waukesha apartment complex after pursuit
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Three men are in custody after a car chase ended in the vehicle losing control and crashing into the side of an apartment complex in Waukesha. Waukesha Police said they initiated a traffic stop at around 1:11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 near Frame Park. But...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspects Charged For Shooting at Milwaukee Officers During Terminated Pursuit
Two suspects were charged Friday for their involvement in the shooting at Milwaukee Police Officers during a police pursuit that was later terminated by a sergeant as first reported by Wisconsin Right Now. According to a Milwaukee Police press release, Afrisawn T. Dedrick and Tysheonna M. Jones were arrested during...
CBS 58
Two homicide incidents late Friday night on Milwaukee's Northside
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating two shooting homicides that took place late on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. A 32-year-old man was killed near 37th and Hopkins Streets just after 10:00 p.m. last night. Police say the incident was related to domestic violence and a 24-year-old woman is in custody in connection with this incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
Critically missing 5-year-old girl in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing 5-year-old girl named J'mya Hurt. She is described as 3'05", 52 lbs, with brown eyes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
One killed in shooting near 37th and Hampton, suspect arrested
One person has died and one has been arrested following a deadly shooting Friday night, according to Milwaukee Police.
Milwaukee man in critical condition after double shooting near 60th and Philip
Milwaukee police say a man is in critical condition following a double shooting near 60th and Philip. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Friday.
CBS 58
Latest crash near West National and 86th has West Allis neighbors fed up
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors in West Allis are saying enough is enough after another crash at a dangerous curve near West National and North 86th Street, where a car plowed through one person's front porch. "It was a woman and I guess she might have slid into...
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured
Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft; shoes, athletic apparel stolen
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kohl's near 124th and North on Sunday, Jan. 8. The pair went into the store around 7:45 p.m. and stole multiple pairs of shoes and athletic apparel, police said. They drove off in a black crossover.
