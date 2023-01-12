ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Governor’s proposed income tax cuts hotly debated in West Virginia

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQ5et_0kCx1Zml00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One day after the West Virginia State of the State Address, income tax cuts remain the talk of the State Capitol and probably at a lot of kitchen tables.

The ink is now dry on the West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s annual State of the State Address, but the question now is how many of his proposals will pan out? The most talked about is the income tax reduction he offered. It would cut income taxes 30% next year, and then 10% each of the two years after that.

Recap of the 2023 West Virginia State of the State Address

So far, the West Virginia House of Delegates has offered a tax cut of 10% next year, but the State Senate must still tender its plan. Democrats are very skeptical but a strong Republican majority in both chambers may be enough to prevail.

“The faster that we can layer in more in West Virginia and eliminate our personal income tax, absolutely this state will grow in population and grow in business opportunities,” said Justice.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

“The problem that most citizens in my district have is making a choice between heating and eating. And the more money we can put back in their pockets, the better of everyone’s going to be,” said Del. Larry D. Kump, (R) Berkeley.

“We want to make sure that we are not cutting any vital services to any everyday West Virginians. Whether it be our seniors, making sure our teachers and state personnel get the raise they deserve,” said Del. Sean Hornbuckle, (D) Cabell.

The governor and key House and Senate leaders talked about their various differing budget ideas over breakfast Thursday morning. The only thing to report is that they promised to keep the group discussion going.

Another proposal from the governor that seems to have wide bipartisan support is another 5% pay raise for all state employees, teachers and school staff. We’ll see if that makes it across the finish line.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain State Spotlight

On MLK Day, a call for policies to reduce West Virginia’s disparities

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, lawmakers convened for the sixth day of the 60-day regular session. That’s right — it’s 10% over already. Below, an update on some transparency issues which could affect the Legislature’s actions for the rest of the session and a few quick stats on lawmaker demographics. But first, a look at MLK Day in the Legislature.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV House Income Tax Bill Read for First Time

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2526 was on first reading today. The committee substitute of House Bill 2526 provides for a gradual reduction in income tax rates. The bill also reduces the rate of tax on composite returns and the rate of withholding tax on nonresident income and the sale of real estate. The bill also reduces the rate of withholding on gambling winnings. If passed, the reduction would be retroactively applied to rates beginning January 1, 2023, with additional reductions on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025. The bill also requires all deposits of the surplus revenues into a personal income tax reserve fund.
AOL Corp

West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia has cheapest vehicle maintenance costs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to WalletHub’s 2023 Best and Worst States to Drive In study, West Virginia has the lowest vehicle maintenance cost. For vehicle maintenance costs, West Virginia beats out Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming for the cheapest. The study says that West Virginia is number 25 on the list of best […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WYOMING STATE
Metro News

WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Weekly Recap in the West Virginia House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — When members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 11, to kick off the first session of the 86th Legislature, it marked the first time in history that single-member House districts will represent the state. West Virginia Supreme...
Lootpress

Commissioner Leonhardt Calls for hard Commitment on Laboratory Funding

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After reviewing Governor Jim Justice’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, Commissioner Kent Leonhardt released the following statement:. “I’m thrilled to finally see a line-item for laboratories within the budget bill, but I am disappointed that it’s only a soft commitment through the surplus section. With the Legislature looking to push historic policy changes, including record tax breaks, we need the same kind of enthusiasm towards rebuilding our labs. I am worried as we increase the overall budget by $200 million, spend down our ARPA dollars and pass these tax cuts, we will miss a once-in-a-generation chance to build state-of-the-art laboratories,” said Commissioner Leonhardt.
WTRF- 7News

Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet.  West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
travel2next.com

8 National Parks in West Virginia

There are eight national parks in West Virginia just waiting to be explored. These eight sites are national park service sites that include scenic trails, national recreation areas, and a national park and preserve. From the historical Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail to the picturesque Bluestone National Scenic River,...
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy