5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Look Ahead to Corporate Earnings
Stock futures traded lower Tuesday as investors attempted to keep building on early 2023 momentum and looked ahead to more corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.4%. All three of the major...
10-Year Treasury Yields Climb as Traders Await Fed Speaker Comments, Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday as traders looked to remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that could provide hints about the central bank's policy plans and awaited key economic data. At 5:27 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up 4.6 basis points at 3.559%. The yield on...
China's Reopening Will Boost Hong Kong Markets Despite Weak GDP Print, HKEX Chairman Says
The Chinese GDP grew by 3% last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, slightly surpassing the expectations of a Reuters poll but sitting well below the official target of around 5.5%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index led Asia losses on Tuesday after the release, but Cha told...
‘The Year of Inflection': Top Bank CEOs Weigh in on Inflation Outlook
Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
China's Economy Could Recover Faster and Earlier Than Expected, Analysts Say
China may have marked one of the worst years of economic growth on record, but its shorter-term data showed things might get better sooner than expected as the country continues to end its zero-Covid policy. The nation's economy grew 3% for the full year of 2022 — the second-slowest growth...
10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year
Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
Goldman Sachs Posts Its Worst Earnings Miss in a Decade as Revenue Falls While Expenses Rise
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.32 per share vs. $5.48 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $10.59 billion vs. $10.83 billion estimate. Shares of the New York-based bank dipped 2.8% in premarket trading. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday posted its largest earnings miss in a decade as...
The Worst Is Over for the Global Chip Shortage, ABB Chairman Says: ‘I'm Quite Optimistic'
Asked whether supply chain issues with regard to semiconductors have been resolved, ABB's Peter Voser said that he believes the worst of the chip supply crunch has subsided. "It was really an issue in 2022, specifically the first two, three quarters," Voser told CNBC. However, he added that slowing growth...
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year
The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
Chinese Travelers Are Returning to Singapore, But a Full Recovery Is Not Expected This Year
Singapore is welcoming them back, but a full return of Chinese tourists isn't likely in 2023, Singapore Tourism Board executives said at a press conference Tuesday. Singapore Tourism Board's CEO Keith Tan cited limited flight capacity and the speed of China's border reopening as some of the reasons a full recovery from Chinese tourists isn't expected this year.
UK House Prices to Fall by Up to 10% This Year, Lloyds Bank CEO Says
LONDON — U.K. house prices will fall by up to 10% this year, as higher mortgage rates and the broader cost of living crisis curtail home buying, Lloyds Bank CEO Charlie Nunn told CNBC on Tuesday. The British housing market has been under pressure following former prime minister Liz...
Op-Ed: Uncertainty in the Markets Is Stressful. Make These Moves to Be Ready for Whatever 2023 Brings
No one knows what will happen with markets in 2023. That uncertainty can feel out of control, but there are things you can control and steps you can take. Assess where your investment portfolio, liquid cash flow and retirement savings stand. Consider tax-efficient charitable giving and take investment concerns to...
Idea of De-Globalization Is a ‘Mirage,' Says Historian Niall Ferguson
Niall Ferguson, author and Hoover Institution senior fellow, said the idea that globalization has peaked is not borne out by data. He also critiqued the concepts of the world facing a "polycrisis" or "geopolitical recession," arguing recent structural changes were "just history happening." "A lot of what appears to be...
SAP CEO Says the World Is Entering the ‘Next Phase of Globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
Binance's CZ 'Detects' Harmony One Hacker Fund Movement, Yet Token Begins To Recover
Hacks are bad news for any project and particularly for layer 1 blockchains. In the case of Harmony Protocol ONE/USD, they seem to be pivoting and coming out on top following an unfortunate public hack. In the early hours of Jan. 16, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) CEO of Binance BNB/USD tweeted:...
UK Pharma Co. Becomes First Ever Permitted By Gov To Produce High-THC Medicinal Cannabis
UK-based Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC received the green light to produce high-THC medicinal cannabis in its Midlands facility, reported London South East. What Happened: This is the first company in the United Kingdom to be granted a Good Manufacturing Practice or GMP registration by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to produce medical marijuana on UK soil.
Biden to Host Netherlands PM for Talks on Climate, Ukraine
President Joe Biden is set to host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks as the U.S. administration looks to persuade the Netherlands to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions. Tuesday's wide-ranging talks are also expected to cover the countries' efforts to thwart Russia's ongoing...
Top Business Leaders Discuss Financial Innovation at the World Economic Forum
[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Steve Sedgwick, top business leaders discuss at Davos, Switzerland, how financial actors respond to ongoing disruptions while keeping pace with technological advancement.
