Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
2 years later: No arrests made in hit-and-run that killed Hartsville woman
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — On January 16, 2021, 39-year-old Karen Felkel was walking on Highway 151 near Santee Drive just outside of Hartsville when she was struck by a car. S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of the car didn't stop or call 911. Felkel died as a result...
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
Police: Suspect in custody after jumping over counter, stealing items from Florence store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a store robbery Saturday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 2290 Pamplico Highway, police said. A suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly took items from a store employee, according to police. A fight occurred […]
SLED investigating after human remains found near Hartsville, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a some woods near Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the sheriff’s office […]
columbuscountynews.com
Thursday Stabbing Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Thursday in a reported stabbing in Whiteville. Police Chief Doug Ipock said the district attorney is reviewing the case before any information is released. The stabbing occurred on Radio Station Road. We’ll have updates on the death as soon as they become available from Whiteville Police....
35-year-old man missing in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old man is missing from Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Adriona Cummings, of Red Springs, is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Cummings’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
WRAL
18-year-old shot, killed in Fayetteville
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left an 18-year-old dead. Just after 11:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious subject laying in the backyard of a residence along Docia Circle. Police said when officers arrived on scene they found 18-year-old Stephon Darius Links lying...
Marlboro County man out of jail on bond arrested in 2021 deadly shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person is facing charges in Marlboro County in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a 59-year-old man, authorities said. Lloyd Elvis-Lee Jackson, 48, also known as “Pa Oxendine,” was arrested on Jan. 6 at his home on Platt Road in the Tatum area and charged with […]
WMBF
Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina...
WRAL
Man arrested after hitting customers with truck, shots fired at Fayetteville restaurant
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department on Sunday responded to the Mikotos located along the 7900 block of Raeford Road in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot. The caller said several shots had been fired at a car after midnight. Officers said the two...
WECT
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
WECT
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
WMBF
Routine traffic stop leads to multiple weapons, drug charges in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Bennettsville men are in custody, facing multiple weapons and drug charges. While investigating a missing persons case Tuesday, deputies attempted a routine traffic stop at a residence on Coxe Rd. E in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County. During this vehicle stop, both the...
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
wpde.com
Arrest made after woman stabbed at Darlington plant
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was stabbed Thursday night at a plant on Old Florence Road in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the woman is expected to be okay. The suspect, Renatta Wilson, is charged with assault and battery 1st-degree high and aggravated...
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
SCHP: 73-year-old pickup truck driver dies after striking ditch, overturning in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died in Marlboro County after striking a ditch and overturning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7 p.m. Friday on Adamsville Road about 1/2 a mile east of Tatum, the SCHP said. A 1981 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Adamsville […]
Comments / 0