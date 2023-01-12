Read full article on original website
Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened near Loudon Street and Monticello Court. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election...
Man found dead after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
Police investigating York County shooting
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
Man who died after Franklin County crash identified
ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
19-year-old dies after shooting at Pennsylvania cinema: PSP
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a shooting took place at a movie theater in Hazle Township, Luzerne County during the evening hours of Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at around 8:15 p.m. to the Regal Cinema,...
72-year-old woman killed in York County fire
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
‘Troopers helping Troopers’ event held in the Midstate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers Helping Troopers was held in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties on Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police, along with other state, local and federal agencies hit the ice at Hersheypark and Klick Lewis Arenas. Troopers Helping Troopers raised money for active or retired law enforcement, their families, and support staff in a time of need.
Lancaster County police officer honored for saving 15-month old
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, a police officer was recognized and awarded for his efforts in saving a baby. According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, the Township Board of Supervisors recognized Officer Jose Gonzalez for his quick, life-saving actions to save a 15-month-old baby.
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
Fire contained in Bishop McDevitt cafeteria kitchen
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments responded to Bishop McDevitt High School on Monday for a fire in the school cafeteria’s kitchen. According to Colonial Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to a reported commercial building fire at the high school on Monday. Firefighters found smoke coming from...
New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
Gas leak causes evacuation at Lancaster County church
WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) — A church in Lancaster County experienced a gas leak, which caused the building to be evacuated on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Grace Community Church of Willow Street experienced a gas leak at one of the building’s HVAC units located on the roof of the building. According to the church, the local fire company, UGI, and the HVAC company all responded to the church.
Water main project impacting Duncannon parking, traffic
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main replacement project that began on Monday, Jan. 16, will impact traffic and parking in Duncannon, Perry County. The borough claims the project will take 12 weeks. “No Parking” signs will be posted while the project is ongoing. Stay up to...
YWCA York provides headstones for unmarked veteran graves
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are recognizing veterans who have gone unnoticed for years. Leaders in the community plan to distribute headstones for unmarked graves, many for veterans of color. The event, an MLK National Day of Service, brought volunteers to Lebanon Cemetery in York. Unmarked...
Awards ceremony held at Pa. State Museum
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members were honored on Sunday for their service to others. The Writers Workshop strives to create a better community through writing, reading spoken word, and education. On Sunday, they held an awards ceremony at the Pennsylvania State Museum to honor those who act in...
Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture turned into renewable energy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The butter sculpture from the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show has been officially dismantled and taken to Juniata County where it will be used as a renewable energy source. According to the American Dairy Association, the 1,000-pound butter sculpture was dismantled, and then taken by farmer...
Lancaster hosts health/resource clinic on MLK Day
(WHTM) — Put People First! PA and National Union for the Homeless hosted a health and resource clinic on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Lancaster. People could sign up for state benefits, such as SNAP or Medicaid, and get blood pressure and glucose screenings. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
We Salute You: John R. ‘Jack’ Murray
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is John R. “Jack” Murray of New Cumberland. Murray served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 as a private first class in the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division. We salute you and thank you for your service.
York celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with community event
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Jan. 16, York celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with its first-ever “I Have a Dream” conference. “I love Martin Luther King Day because we get to represent him,” said a child at the conference. The “I Have a Dream”...
