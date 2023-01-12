ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

NEW DETAILS: Woman on the phone with 911 when she was shot, man charged with murder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 2:30 PM SUNDAY: A woman was shot as she was on the phone with 911, calling for help after her boyfriend pulled a gun on her. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, Sioux City Police tell Siouxland News that officers were called to a home at 3319 Nebraska St. after a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m., to report her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED

THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
DECATUR, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NFAT set to give an update to Norfolk City Council Tuesday

NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit will be providing an update to the City of Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to the Norfolk City Council agenda, the transit service will be providing a "discussion of operational and financial status" as a special item Tuesday. It comes as NFAT ceased operations...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk City Council member submits resignation citing health issues

NORFOLK, Neb -- According to the Norfolk City Council's agenda for their Tuesday meeting a member has submitted a resignation. Gary L. Jackson who represents Ward 3 in the city submitted his resignation letter on Jan. 11, in an email. Jackson who has represented Ward 3 for six years said it had been an honor to serve with the city of Norfolk, but health issues were forcing him to resign.
NORFOLK, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Popular toy collector coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK - A national renowned toy collector is coming to Norfolk to buy your old toys and memorabilia. For the past 35 years, Joel Magee known as “The Toy Scout”, has purchased and restored old toys to sell from folks across the country. He’s even been seen on networks such as CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, and the show Pawn Stars.
NORFOLK, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory

TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
TEKAMAH, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy