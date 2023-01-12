Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
siouxlandnews.com
NEW DETAILS: Woman on the phone with 911 when she was shot, man charged with murder
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 2:30 PM SUNDAY: A woman was shot as she was on the phone with 911, calling for help after her boyfriend pulled a gun on her. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, Sioux City Police tell Siouxland News that officers were called to a home at 3319 Nebraska St. after a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m., to report her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her.
kscj.com
VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
Nebraska State Patrol finds 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men for allegedly harboring 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT set to give an update to Norfolk City Council Tuesday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit will be providing an update to the City of Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to the Norfolk City Council agenda, the transit service will be providing a "discussion of operational and financial status" as a special item Tuesday. It comes as NFAT ceased operations...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk City Council member submits resignation citing health issues
NORFOLK, Neb -- According to the Norfolk City Council's agenda for their Tuesday meeting a member has submitted a resignation. Gary L. Jackson who represents Ward 3 in the city submitted his resignation letter on Jan. 11, in an email. Jackson who has represented Ward 3 for six years said it had been an honor to serve with the city of Norfolk, but health issues were forcing him to resign.
Power restored in Norfolk, Nebraska
More than 1,000 people are currently without power in Norfolk.
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps
Several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender.
Former SCCSD superintendent suing members of school board
Former Sioux City Public School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman is asking that five members of the district's board of directors be removed.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
News Channel Nebraska
'Good friends, good food': Divots Downtown enjoys first month of success in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new restaurant has opened in northeast Nebraska. Norfolk is now the new home to Divots Downtown. The new restaurant and bar opened on December 26th. Plans to open the establishment began in 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic, along with numerous construction delays, pushed the completion date back.
norfolkneradio.com
Popular toy collector coming to Norfolk
NORFOLK - A national renowned toy collector is coming to Norfolk to buy your old toys and memorabilia. For the past 35 years, Joel Magee known as “The Toy Scout”, has purchased and restored old toys to sell from folks across the country. He’s even been seen on networks such as CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, and the show Pawn Stars.
Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory
TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
norfolkneradio.com
Moeller wins long, triple jumps; Chipps hits NCAA provisional at USD indoor meet
Pierce sophomore Logan Moeller captured first place finishes in the long jump and triple to lead the Wayne State men’s indoor track and field team Saturday afternoon at the South Dakota Kickoff Meet held at Dakota Dome in Vermillion. Moeller started the day with a first place finish in...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
Comments / 0