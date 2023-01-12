TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

TEKAMAH, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO