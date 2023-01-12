ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season

Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future

After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

4 Seahawks most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks entered the postseason as a team that defied so many odds. Once Wild Card Weekend started, however, it was clear that they were in way above their heads. The Seahawks fell in their Wild Card Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, 41-23, on the road. Seattle trailed early and rallied in the first half. However, they could not sustain their momentum as the 49ers dominated the second half. Here we’ll discuss the four Seahawks most to blame for their NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. the 49ers.
SEATTLE, WA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
wearebuffalo.net

Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win

The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Sports

Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly

Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations. When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.
FanSided

3 Seahawks who won’t be back and best options to replace them

The Seahawks caught everyone by surprise to make the playoffs but, after their exit, these players won’t be back in 2023 and Seattle must replace them. Whenever the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver, everyone was ready to consider Pete Carroll’s team the worst in the league. So imagine the shock after 18 regular season weeks when it was Seattle that was suiting up for a playoff matchup against the 49ers while the Broncos were at home watching (and doing so from well outside the postseason race).
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Aiyuk sends Purdy IOU after dropping would-be TD pass

Brandon Aiyuk wishes he could have one moment back from the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The wide receiver nearly gave rookie quarterback Brock Purdy four touchdown passes on the day, but the ball slipped through Aiyuk's fingers in the end zone during the fourth quarter.

