Causeway commuters will need to replace their toll tag soon, here is how
MANDEVILLE, La. — Causeway commuters will need to get a new toll tag soon. The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission says starting Friday, Jan. 27, the old hard case and large sticker toll tags will no longer be usable at the Causeway Bridge toll gates. Commuters will have to...
Algiers Mardi Gras fest is back
Algiers Mardi Gras fest will return for its third annual Mardi Gras daytime soiree this year, according to an announcement that event officials made earlier this month. It will take place Feb. 4 at New Orleans Federal City.
Jefferson Parish celebrates MLK day with first parade since 2019
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Monday was a day of celebration, remembrance, and community for those in Jefferson Parish as they observed Martin Luther King Day. The Jefferson Parish MLK Day parade returned Monday afternoon, for the first time since 2019, after the parade had been canceled multiple times due to COVID and Hurricane Ida.
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
Longtime civic activist, Barbara Lacen Keller, dies at 76
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Longtime civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller died Monday. Keller’s family confirmed her passing after a brief illness. She recently retired after a long career working in different capacities at city hall. She also served on a host of boards including the Jazz and Heritage Foundation, WWOZ, Preservation Resource Center. Keller was a […]
Schedule of MLK Day events in New Orleans and surrounding areas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In step with the rest of the nation on Monday (Jan. 16), the City of New Orleans will host a series of events to observe and commemorate the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day. The 37th Annual MLK Commemorative Celebration...
MLK Day in New Orleans features marches and events to honor King, stem violence
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New Orleans, many of the sights were familiar to years' past: statues memorialized with wreaths, a people’s march, live music from brass bands, volunteer pop-ups and an hour-plus service at New Zion Baptist Church that culminated in a weighty rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”
2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup released
The lineup for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been announced. This year's incredible lineup includes headliners Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Santana, The Lumineers, Ludacris, H.E.R, New Orleans native Jon Batiste and more.
Heart of Louisiana: Curole House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
Dr. King was here in NOLA
On the occasion of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, we're reminded of New Orleans' place in the fight for civil rights and also the time Dr. King spent here.
Fire in backyard shed takes life of neighbor in Leonidas home
NEW ORLEANS — Friends and loved ones passed by the charred remains of a backyard “mancave” in the 9000 block of Cohn Street to pray and pay their respects. This is where Larry Williams, 64, died when the small wood-frame shed caught fire Sunday night. Neighbors say...
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
New Orleans Caribbean cultural center set to open on St. Claude Avenue this summer
Tomas Montoya and Jebney Lewis met during Carnival in 2012 when they struck up a conversation in front of the Backstreet Cultural Museum that revealed a mutual appreciation for New Orleans and Caribbean culture. A decade later, the two men are spending their days transforming a former karate studio on...
Buddy Bolden’s Broke Down Palace Blues: Will the jazz pioneer's home become another fallen New Orleans landmark?
Way back in the late 1800s, a young Black kid named Charles “Buddy” Bolden was honing his skills as a musician, growing up in what are now New Orleans’ Central City and Irish Channel neighborhoods. His neighbor was teaching him to play the cornet, and he was surrounded by church spirituals, blues and brass bands.
Dredging vessel capsizes near Meraux, spilling over 3,000 gallons of oil in the Mississippi River
LOUISIANA, USA — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill of more than 3,360 gallons after a dredging vessel capsized in the Mississippi River near Meraux, according to a press release. The New Orleans Sector was notified of this incident at around 12:50 a.m. on Monday....
Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood. Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and...
