Henderson, LA

WWL-AMFM

Algiers Mardi Gras fest is back

Algiers Mardi Gras fest will return for its third annual Mardi Gras daytime soiree this year, according to an announcement that event officials made earlier this month. It will take place Feb. 4 at New Orleans Federal City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Jefferson Parish celebrates MLK day with first parade since 2019

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Monday was a day of celebration, remembrance, and community for those in Jefferson Parish as they observed Martin Luther King Day. The Jefferson Parish MLK Day parade returned Monday afternoon, for the first time since 2019, after the parade had been canceled multiple times due to COVID and Hurricane Ida.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies

NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

Longtime civic activist, Barbara Lacen Keller, dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Longtime civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller died Monday. Keller’s family confirmed her passing after a brief illness. She recently retired after a long career working in different capacities at city hall. She also served on a host of boards including the Jazz and Heritage Foundation, WWOZ, Preservation Resource Center. Keller was a […]
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Curole House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

Dr. King was here in NOLA

On the occasion of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, we're reminded of New Orleans' place in the fight for civil rights and also the time Dr. King spent here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
WWL

Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction

Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
fox8live.com

Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood. Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
