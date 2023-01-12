Read full article on original website
Body found in north Wichita park
Police are investigating after a body was found Monday morning at a north Wichita park. The body was found around 10:30 a.m. at Dr. Glen Dey Park in the 2800 block of North Hillside. Police said the body of a man in his early 20s was found in a creek. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. It’s not known if the death was the result of foul play.
Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
WICHITA, KS. - A 24-year-old Wichita mother, Dekilah Sellers, is facing formal charges after an investigation revealed that she left her three children home alone just days before Christmas. This week, a Sedgwick County District Court Judge set Sellers' bond at $25,000 for the three counts of aggravated child endangering.
Teenager dies, another teen in custody after accidental south Wichita shooting: police
Police were called to the scene at 8:31 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Millwood. A 15-year-old boy who called 911 to report the shooting has been arrested.
Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
KAKE TV
WPD arrests 15-year-old boy in fatal shooting
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting that killed another teenager on Friday night.
Man injured in disturbance at Wichita gas station
A 28-year-old man was shot during a disturbance early Sunday at a convenience store just north of downtown Wichita. Police were called to a business in the 700 block of North Broadway shortly before 1:30 a.m. and learned that a man got into an altercation with two employees after he was asked to leave. The man refused to leave and began attacking the employees, then one of them pulled a gun and fired at the man.
Wichita woman arrested, accused of attempted murder in eight-vehicle crash: official
The woman’s 5-year-old daughter was “not properly restrained” when the woman caused multiple accidents and then flipped, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
KWCH.com
Shooting in S. Wichita Critically Injures Teen
A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night. It happened in the 2200 block of S. Millwood (near Pawnee and Seneca) around 8:30 p.m. Investigators are still working to figure what led up to the shooing and said they have yet to identify a suspect. Police are asking anyone who might have information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
KVOE
GREENWOOD COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Two arrested for alleged drug distribution near school; man arrested after alleged chase
A search warrant in Eureka led to two arrests on suspected drug distribution activity near a school. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says Jennifer Hess and Ashton Hess were both arrested Jan. 9 on suspected distribution of marijuana and psilocybin within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as possession of psilocybin, possession of paraphernalia and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. Jennifer Hess was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, while Ashton Hess was also arrested on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia for distribution purposes.
KWCH.com
Wichita police searching for missing 14-year-old with special needs
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Jada Brooks. Police say Jada was last seen walking in the 12500 blocks of west Kenny Circle around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. She was wearing a shiny blue/purple hoodie and black pants.
WIBW
El Dorado Correctional Facility reports death of resident
EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) resident Eric Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 13. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. DeLeon, 42, was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in Ford Co., Kansas of Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Possession...
