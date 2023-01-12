Read full article on original website
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
SP: Ticonderoga woman charged with menacing, assault
A Ticonderoga woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly forcing her way into a house, assaulting someone, and using a knife to stab a bathroom door after the victim locked themselves inside. Sadie Thompson, 24, faces a slew of charges.
kingstonthisweek.com
Cocaine seizure was behind abduction of N.Y. couple, Montreal court told
The seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine in Vermont was behind how an elderly couple were abducted from their home in the state of New York and smuggled into Canada, where they were held against their will for two days in Magog. Story continues below. Article content. Guillaume Poirier, the...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
Two arrested for alleged South Burlington truck theft
Police say the two suspects have had over 300 police encounters.
2019 kidnapping suspect deemed competent to stand trial
The man accused in an interstate crime spree from four years ago has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Times Argus. Everett Simpson’s trial in U.S. District Court in Burlington is scheduled to begin on March 6. He’s charged with two counts each of kidnapping and interstate transportation of a stolen car. […]
WCAX
Colchester family displaced by fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton
RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
Exclusive: Convicted murderer Christopher Porco sits down with John Gray to talk about new motion in case
The jury convicted Porco in just a few hours for the murder of his father Peter and attempted murder of his mother Joan. I also remembered that Porco never took the stand in his own defense, so none of us ever heard his side of the story.
mynbc5.com
Twelve people charged in cocaine bust in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. — Ten Malone residents and two others were charged with the sale and possession of controlled substances in a six-month-long investigation into cocaine dealing, according to Malone Police. The department said the following people were charged:. Stephanie LaFlamme, 38, of Malone. Jasmine Davis, 29, of Malone. Shantelle...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A 40-year-old man from Leicester was cited for negligent operation following an incident in Salisbury today. Police say they observed a black truck traveling north on US Route 7 which passed two motorists on the left as another motorist was oncoming in the southbound lane. The truck...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero
SOUTH HERO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Tracy Road at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Dylan Pilcher, 31, of North Hero, was traveling west on U.S. Route...
WCAX
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police arrest two people in the Quarry Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say around 3:30 a.m. officers were conducting a patrol in the area due to recent thefts from cars. According to police, officers noticed a Dodge ram truck driving in the...
WCAX
Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after what police are calling a text message threat. Police said they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the...
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
Text threat shuts down Milton school dance
School staff couldn't verify the threat, but locked down the school as a precaution.
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
WCAX
Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester executed a search warrant at an apartment complex following reports of drug activity. Colchester Police say they received several calls about potential drug activity off of Gilman Circle near Fort Ethan Allen. This afternoon, they said 37-year-old Mary Marcelino was cited for drug...
