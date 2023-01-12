ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

kingstonthisweek.com

Cocaine seizure was behind abduction of N.Y. couple, Montreal court told

The seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine in Vermont was behind how an elderly couple were abducted from their home in the state of New York and smuggled into Canada, where they were held against their will for two days in Magog. Story continues below. Article content. Guillaume Poirier, the...
MOIRA, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Colchester family displaced by fire

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton

RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
RIPTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Twelve people charged in cocaine bust in Malone

MALONE, N.Y. — Ten Malone residents and two others were charged with the sale and possession of controlled substances in a six-month-long investigation into cocaine dealing, according to Malone Police. The department said the following people were charged:. Stephanie LaFlamme, 38, of Malone. Jasmine Davis, 29, of Malone. Shantelle...
MALONE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Salisbury

SALISBURY — A 40-year-old man from Leicester was cited for negligent operation following an incident in Salisbury today. Police say they observed a black truck traveling north on US Route 7 which passed two motorists on the left as another motorist was oncoming in the southbound lane. The truck...
SALISBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero

SOUTH HERO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Tracy Road at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Dylan Pilcher, 31, of North Hero, was traveling west on U.S. Route...
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police arrest two people in the Quarry Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say around 3:30 a.m. officers were conducting a patrol in the area due to recent thefts from cars. According to police, officers noticed a Dodge ram truck driving in the...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after what police are calling a text message threat. Police said they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the...
WCAX

CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester executed a search warrant at an apartment complex following reports of drug activity. Colchester Police say they received several calls about potential drug activity off of Gilman Circle near Fort Ethan Allen. This afternoon, they said 37-year-old Mary Marcelino was cited for drug...
COLCHESTER, VT
