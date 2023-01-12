Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Schools Across The Country Reinstating Mask Mandates As COVID Cases Rise
As the number of COVID, flu, and RSV cases rise across the country, several school districts have announced plans to reinstate mask mandates for students and staff members, according to ABC News. Last year, before students left for winter break, several schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania informed parents that...
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require high schools to offer remedial courses
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would require high schools to better prepare students who are not reaching performance benchmarks.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
WTOP
Prince William Co. schools considering weapons screening at school entrances
Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia is considering additional safety measures to keep students safe, Superintendent LaTanya McDade said in an email to county families on Friday. The state’s second-largest school system is thinking about adding security screening technology that allows for non-evasive detection of weapons, McDade said.
More than half nation's school districts face teacher shortages, data show
More than half of school districts across the country have reported shortages in teachers, according to researchers at an event hosted Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education.
dallasexpress.com
Public Schools Down 1M Students Since COVID
Since the first government shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, public schools across the country have seen enrollment drop by more than a million students. The Wall Street Journal reported that this has prompted some school districts across the country to close buildings because they do not have enough pupils or enough funding to keep them open.
Washington Examiner
Washington DC named as loneliest city in the US, new study finds
The capital of the United States is the nation's loneliest city, according to a new study that listed Fontana, California as the least lonely city. The new study, which examined Census Bureau data from 170 cities across the country, revealed that almost half of the 319,565 households in Washington D.C. had only one occupant. The study was published by Chamber of Commerce and determined loneliness based on how many households in a city had just one occupant.
Rising education inequality revealed: Here' where NC ranks on most and least educated states list
The nation did its best during the pandemic to provide equal education to all, but understandably gaps emerged.
Jackson, MS Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus
Virginia transit officials say state law and regulations effectively prohibit the state from eliminating Metrobus fares for riders in the commonwealth, but legislative changes could alter that. Washington, D.C.’s recent decision to eliminate fares for Metrobus riders starting next summer is part of a growing trend for transit agencies. But although Virginia lawmakers and regional […] The post In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
California considers TikTok ban for state-issued phones and devices
STATEWIDE – State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced High Risk App Ban for State Devices, Senate Bill 74, to prevent an attack on California’s information security. Last fall, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray warned TikTok could be used for espionage by a non-democratic government.
TikTok banned on Mississippi government devices
JACKSON, Miss — A directive was issued by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Wednesday banning TikTok from all state-issued government devices and the state's network. According to a news release, the directive was announced in a letter by Gov. Reeves to Mississippi department and agency heads. The directive was issued to "better safeguard sensitive information and protect critical infrastructure from TikTok."
Guest Commentary: Want More Teachers? Start Valuing Education
Teachers made 23.5 percent less than comparable college graduates in 2021, according to a new Economic Policy Institute report.
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
Military.com
10 Surprising Degrees that Lead to Top Jobs
There are a lot of variables that affect a graduate's degree of success in finding a new job. One of them is competition: If you hold a popular degree for an industry that's impacted, it's going to be difficult to find work. However, there are a number of degrees and certificates that a lot of prospective students don't consider taking despite the amount of jobs expected to grow in the near future. Journal News recently posted a list of 10 surprising degrees that lead to top jobs, which we've examined for you below.
America's teacher shortage: Are they entitled to higher pay?
As schools strive to return to their pre-pandemic levels, many districts in Arizona are beleaguered by a dire shortage of educators and administrators - a situation that has notably impacted students. This scarcity of qualified professionals has created an uphill battle for academic institutions.
WTOP
George Washington University professor accused of discrimination, anti-semitism
A professor at George Washington University in D.C. is being accused of discrimination and anti-semitism, and the university has announced that they are investigating the claims. The complaint filed on behalf of Jewish and Israeli students by StandWithUs, an education organization that supports Israel, said a professor who taught a...
Three HBCUs receive funding in the aftermath of bomb threats
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022. Arkansas' Philander Smith College, North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and Hampton University each received between $100,000 and $215,000 through the...
U.S. renames 5 sites that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
D.C.'s Black homeownership rates have stagnated
Data: National Association of Realtors analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. Note: Includes those who reported only one race. Chart: Axios VisualsThrough the lows of the 2008 housing crisis and Great Recession, to the highs of the booming 2020 real estate market, the percentage of new Black homebuyers in the D.C. area has remained relatively unchanged, according to census data analyzed by the National Association of Realtors.Why it matters: The D.C. region has roughly double the rate of Black residents than the U.S. as a whole, but lagging Black homeownership indicates persistent systemic barriers. By the numbers: Between 2005 and...
