BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum continues to etch himself into Celtics history. With his 51-point outburst against the Hornets on Monday afternoon, Tatum now has more 50-point games than anyone else in Boston Celtics history.That's kind of a big deal, considering Tatum passed Larry Bird on that list with Monday's scoring eruption. Bird dropped 50 points in a game four times in his Hall of Fame career, including his career-high 60-point game against the Atlanta Hawks in 1985. Tatum has now done it five times during regular season play, with another 50-point game in the playoffs and one in the NBA's play-in...

BOSTON, MA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO