Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Related
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari puts Oscar Tshiebwe on notice with stern message
The 2022-23 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball has lost six times through its first 17 games. They are also 2-3 after their first five games in SEC play. The underwhelming season of Kentucky basketball has John Calipari frustrated...
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s scorching run has Shaq calling out MVP slander against Memphis star
Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to another lopsided win on Monday with a 136-106 blowout victory over a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side. The All-Star point guard led the charge for Memphis, going off for 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and one turnover in just 27 minutes of play. Ja didn’t even get off the bench in the fourth with the game already in the bag for Memphis.
Jayson Tatum now has most 50-point games in Celtics history
BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum continues to etch himself into Celtics history. With his 51-point outburst against the Hornets on Monday afternoon, Tatum now has more 50-point games than anyone else in Boston Celtics history.That's kind of a big deal, considering Tatum passed Larry Bird on that list with Monday's scoring eruption. Bird dropped 50 points in a game four times in his Hall of Fame career, including his career-high 60-point game against the Atlanta Hawks in 1985. Tatum has now done it five times during regular season play, with another 50-point game in the playoffs and one in the NBA's play-in...
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Draymond Green heckler gets epic offer from Joe Lacob after trash talk, turns it down
The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards squared off on Monday but the most compelling matchup of the night was between Draymond Green and a couple of unruly fans. The two Wizards fans were located right by the scorer’s table in close contact with the players. They used their proximity to try to rile up […] The post Draymond Green heckler gets epic offer from Joe Lacob after trash talk, turns it down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic had zero reaction to his game-winner and Nuggets Twitter is loving it
Nikola Jokic’s game-winner for the Denver Nuggets against the Orlando Magic was incredible, but his reaction to it–or the lack thereof–made it even more amusing. With less than five seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 116-116, Jokic received the ball from Jamal Murray at the top of the key. Franz Wagner […] The post Nikola Jokic had zero reaction to his game-winner and Nuggets Twitter is loving it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York acquires Jonquel Jones in 3-team blockbuster trade
The New York Liberty are acquiring forward Jonquel Jones from the Connecticut Sun in a three-team trade, Winsidr analyst Rachel Galligan wrote in a Sunday tweet. Jones specifically requested a trade to the Liberty, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou. The Liberty will receive Jonquel Jones and Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton […] The post New York acquires Jonquel Jones in 3-team blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James gets reminded how old he is with hilarious exchange with Jabari Smith Jr.
LeBron James is 38 years old and has been playing in the NBA for 20 years now. The Los Angeles Lakers star was reminded of that fact as he faced Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets on Monday. James and Smith had a funny little exchange on the court where the Rockets rookie told […] The post Lakers star LeBron James gets reminded how old he is with hilarious exchange with Jabari Smith Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s last-second blunder vs. Sixers draws strong reaction from Lakers coach Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another deflating loss on Monday night after losing a close one to the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. Russell Westbrook turned the ball over in LA’s final possession and they didn’t even get a chance to get a shot up in what could have been a game-winning attempt. After the game Lakers […] The post Russell Westbrook’s last-second blunder vs. Sixers draws strong reaction from Lakers coach Darvin Ham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s warning to NBA after latest poster dunk draws reaction from Donovan Mitchell
Just in case those brave enough to challenge him at the rim didn’t already know, Ja Morant sent all would-be shot-blockers a helpful warning after breaking the NBA internet once again on Thursday night. Tweeting highlights of his instant-classic poster over Indiana Pacers big man Jalen Smith, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar advised all rim-protectors to […] The post Ja Morant’s warning to NBA after latest poster dunk draws reaction from Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum reveals Jamal Crawford’s message to him before 50-point game
During his career with the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has had a few 50-point games that are mentioned with some of the best in the team’s storied history. Apparently, there’s a motivational source that says more games like that could be coming in the near future, along with Tatum’s scoring ability of course. After scoring […] The post Jayson Tatum reveals Jamal Crawford’s message to him before 50-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers
After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook sounds off on brutal Sixers loss after botched game-winning play
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered more heartbreak on Sunday night after losing out to the Philadelphia 76ers in dramatic fashion. Down one point with one final possession in their hands, the Lakers botched what could have been a game-winning play courtesy of a Russell Westbrook errand pass. This turned out to be the Lakers’ second […] The post Lakers star Russell Westbrook sounds off on brutal Sixers loss after botched game-winning play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘LeBron, Giannis, KD’: Charles Barkley shows no mercy to Knicks and their title aspirations
The New York Knicks nearly pulled off a big win on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. They came up short, though, falling to their opponents, 123-121, in an overtime thriller at the Madison Square Garden. RJ Barrett exploded for 32 points, while Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle scored 26 and 21 points apiece. In the […] The post ‘LeBron, Giannis, KD’: Charles Barkley shows no mercy to Knicks and their title aspirations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade
Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson go off on referees after OT loss to Scottie Barnes, Raptors
Add New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and guard Jalen Brunson to the list of people roasting NBA officiating in the past few days. It’s no secret the referees, in any sport, have always been a soft target for fans, media, players and coaches. The difference is in the evolution of social media, the criticism is heard by just about everybody.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0