SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — To the scores of sheriffs in Illinois who reportedly have sworn not to enforce the ban on semiautomatic weapons that took effect this week, the governor has a succinct answer: Yes, you will. Gov. J.B. Pritzker rebuffed statements Friday by 9 in 10 of sheriffs statewide who say they will not zealous pursue enforcement. The law prohibits the manufacture or possession of dozens of rapid-fire weapons and attachments and requires registration of those previously owned. The Illinois Sheriffs Association say the law enforcement offiers are merely saying they won’t visit people’s homes to ensure registration oor jail someone arrested solely on having a prohibited weapon until a judge orders them to.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO