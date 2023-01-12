Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
A call for legislative obstruction and the politics of ‘No’
In the 1960s, a small sign hung in the California State Capital, which warned: “No Person’s Life, Liberty, or Property are Safe While the Legislature is in Session.” It represents the cautionary wisdom that the tendency for governments to pass laws and grow, many times, may run contrary to the public good. This is my…
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023: UMass Amherst poll finds racism, antisemitism remain dangers
Since 1619 when Black slaves were first kidnapped from Africa and forced into slavery in America, race has divided people. Even today, more than 400 years after the first slave ships arrived on the east and Caribbean coasts, most Americans say they hate racism but at the same time oppose reparations for descendants of slaves, according to a new University of Massachusetts Amherst poll.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal says debt limit ‘should not be demagogued’
WESTFIELD — Pointing to ongoing needs for health care, Social Security, infrastructure and aid to Ukraine’s defense, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal said Friday Republicans controlling the House should negotiate a debt ceiling deal soon and not drag it out as a political issue. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen...
George Santos stakes claim to greatness (Editorial)
George Santos is unbelievable. And that’s no exaggeration. Though folks routinely use the word “unbelievable” to refer to all sorts of things that are real and factual — a stunning comeback in a football game, a freakish storm, a brilliant musical performance — in the case of Santos, the lying congressman from Long Island, the word applies perfectly. And will in all truth likely be increasingly applicable over time as more is learned about the U.S. representative’s myriad prevarications.
