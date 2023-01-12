ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

A call for legislative obstruction and the politics of ‘No’

In the 1960s, a small sign hung in the California State Capital, which warned: “No Person’s Life, Liberty, or Property are Safe While the Legislature is in Session.” It represents the cautionary wisdom that the tendency for governments to pass laws and grow, many times, may run contrary to the public good. This is my…
CALIFORNIA STATE
MassLive.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023: UMass Amherst poll finds racism, antisemitism remain dangers

Since 1619 when Black slaves were first kidnapped from Africa and forced into slavery in America, race has divided people. Even today, more than 400 years after the first slave ships arrived on the east and Caribbean coasts, most Americans say they hate racism but at the same time oppose reparations for descendants of slaves, according to a new University of Massachusetts Amherst poll.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

George Santos stakes claim to greatness (Editorial)

George Santos is unbelievable. And that’s no exaggeration. Though folks routinely use the word “unbelievable” to refer to all sorts of things that are real and factual — a stunning comeback in a football game, a freakish storm, a brilliant musical performance — in the case of Santos, the lying congressman from Long Island, the word applies perfectly. And will in all truth likely be increasingly applicable over time as more is learned about the U.S. representative’s myriad prevarications.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
