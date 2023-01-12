George Santos is unbelievable. And that’s no exaggeration. Though folks routinely use the word “unbelievable” to refer to all sorts of things that are real and factual — a stunning comeback in a football game, a freakish storm, a brilliant musical performance — in the case of Santos, the lying congressman from Long Island, the word applies perfectly. And will in all truth likely be increasingly applicable over time as more is learned about the U.S. representative’s myriad prevarications.

