Iowa State

Iowa lifts ban on live bird exhibits after month with no bird flu outbreaks

By Donnelle Eller, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Iowa has gone 30 days without a bird flu outbreak, prompting state officials to lift a November ban on live bird exhibits.

The order the Iowa Department of Agriculture rescinded Thursday also banned bird swap meets and exotic sales to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, an extremely contagious virus that's deadly to poultry.

Last year, Iowa producers were forced to destroy nearly 16 million chickens, turkeys and other birds following outbreaks in 24 commercial and six backyard flocks, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Iowa is the nation's largest egg producer and seventh-largest turkey grower.

The last reported outbreak was Dec. 12, just over a month after the order was issued Nov. 10, the state agriculture department said. The state said it would lift the ban 30 days after the last known case. The state also had canceled live bird events during an earlier outbreak last March, issuing an order that was in place until June 3.

“Commercial poultry producers and those with backyard birds should continue to be vigilant with their biosecurity because this destructive disease still poses a serious ongoing risk,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said in a statement.

From December:Bird flu hits northwest Iowa turkey operation with 40,000 birds

Wild birds, which can carry the disease without visible symptoms, are believed to spread it as they migrate.

“We are continually monitoring highly pathogenic avian influenza case counts worldwide and we remain ready to quickly respond should spring migration bring us another enhanced level of threat,” Naig said.

Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, the state said. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be reported immediately.

State and federal agencies have said none of the birds nor any poultry products from flocks where avian influenza is detected will reach U.S. food supplies. Highly pathogenic avian influenza isn't seen as a significant human health threat in the United States.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

