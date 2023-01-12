'Hear us,' child sex abuse survivors plead. Will Kansas lawmakers make legal reforms?

Kim Bergman was 12 years old when she said David Byrd sexually abused her.

Byrd was her gymnastics coach. She told other coaches, but they didn't report the abuse. Years later, after a therapist reported it, Lawrence police told Bergman the statute of limitations had expired.

"I knew there would be future victims, and that they would have to face David on their own because of the ridiculous rule that stated my abuse no longer counted," Bergman said. "David Byrd had literally gotten a get-out-of-jail-free card for what he did to me."

A decade after Bergman's abuse, Byrd sexually abused 14-year-old Tess Ramirez in Topeka. The teenager only reported it because her best friend made her.

"What's most terrifying about our situation is that it could have been prevented," Ramirez said. "We were not his first victims. ... The day of his sentencing, I'll never forget, there were five of us in the courtroom. But he was only being punished for me."

Byrd was convicted on one count of indecent liberties with a child in 2008 in Shawnee County District Court, sending him to prison for about 18 months.

Bergman and Ramirez joined other survivors of child sex abuse and a bipartisan group lawmakers at the Kansas Statehouse on Thursday to advocate for a change in the statute of limitations laws.

Past bipartisan efforts have stalled in Kansas Legislature

Sen. Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park, has spent four years trying to convince fellow lawmakers of the size and scope of the issue.

"I remember that first hearing several legislators said to me, 'I understand what you're saying that this is a heinous crime, but people should come forward right away after it happens,'" Holscher said. "I would say the majority of legislators felt that way."

Holscher credited the testimony of survivors for educating lawmakers on why survivors often wait years or decades to tell their stories.

"All of a sudden, it started to click," she said.

Holscher was joined at Thursday's news conference by Sen. Usha Reddi, D-Manhattan, and Reps. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia; Bob Lewis, R-Garden City; Jeff Underhill, R-Junction City; Bill Clifford, R-Garden City; and Tim Johnson, R-Basehor.

Despite winning over more hearts and minds, legislative action has stalled.

In 2019, Holscher and Schreiber were part of a bipartisan group of 14 representatives who sponsored HB 2306. The bill, which would have extended the time that victims had to bring a cause of action, died in the House Judiciary Committee.

Schreiber said legislators decided to send it to a separate judicial council for review and recommendations, which has since happened, prompting reintroduction of legislation in the House and Senate.

Last year, Holscher's SB 420 would have eliminated the deadline for filing civil lawsuits for damages suffered from child sex abuse since 1984. The bill never had a hearing and died in the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood.

Warren said Thursday after the Senate adjourned that she was running late and send her an email. She didn't immediately respond to an email.

"Hear the (statute of limitations) bill. Hear us," survivor Joe Cheray said, directing her comments to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

KBI report on Catholic clergy abuse brings renewed vigor

Holscher said she hopes last week's release by the attorney general's office of a long-awaited report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation into Catholic Church clergy will help get a bill signed into law this year.

"I think one thing that was a very big surprise was the number 188 priests in that report," she said. "I think some people kind of want to dismiss and think it was three or four. ... I think that number probably woke some people up."

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, acknowledged the KBI report could affect the chances of passing legislation.

"We're just going to have the conversation again," Masterson said. "Something new is the report that came out and I've not read it … but we're going to consider it this year like we have every other year."

Lewis said it is important to keep in mind that child sex abuse isn't unique to the Catholic Church.

"There's no reason to think that that's limited either to the Catholic Church or to this particular diocese," he said. "There's every reason to think that we have this issue — and these survivors have told you about that — in other institutions, including the family."

Such was the case for Cheray, whose abuser was her grandfather, and Lesa Patterson-Kinsey, whose abuser was her father.

"The rest of my childhood was spent navigating in a home with my perpetrator," Patterson-Kinsey said. "People asked me why didn't I tell anybody. Mainly because I felt very ashamed. I was embarrassed. I didn't trust anybody. Here was the person who was supposed to be my main protector, and he destroyed that."

Lawmakers wade through complexities

The proposal is to change civil and criminal statutes.

Lewis said that under Kansas law, a child sex abuse survivor has until they turn 21 to file a civil lawsuit. For crimes, it depends on the classification, but some have limits of up to five years, Holscher said.

Due to "tricky language" in the Constitution and state law, Holscher wants to open a "lookback window" that allows survivors to file claims for actions since 1984.

A bill has not yet been filed.

Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka and chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said "it's certainly not something I'm opposed to" and expects to hold hearings on any legislation. But he also acknowledged that the statute of limitations exists because evidence becomes less reliable as it ages.

"It's an issue that keeps coming up, and it's an issue that I think needs some attention," Patton said. "I'm willing to give it that time, that we try to determine what's the right response.

"My concern is evidence. It's hard to prove things that happened 25, 30 years ago. So I want to make sure that whatever we do, we're putting in good procedures."

Despite the legal complexities, survivors pleaded with legislators to address the issue.

"Please help protect Kansas children by eliminating the statute of limitations for these heinous crimes," Bergman said. "Please protect children by allowing prosecution of known sexual predators. Please protect children by allowing survivors to file suits against their abusers and expose hidden predators.

"And finally, please help survivors to find justice and heal from their abuse by giving them the chance to hold their abusers accountable."