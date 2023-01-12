ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Cards for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has received a lot of love from Bills' fans lately. Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin has since made remarkable progress in his recovery and is getting better at home in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills

Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
BROCKPORT, NY
New Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural of Damar Hamlin has been unveiled in Buffalo. You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands while wearing his number three jersey. The artist behind it, Adam Zyglis, says the mural is for...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Cardinal O'Hara names new assistant principal

Earl Schunk, athletic director at Cardinal O’Hara High School, has taken on increased responsibility as the new assistant principal. He follows interim Vice Principal Dave Lovering, who will continue his work as Cardinal O’Hara’s alumni coordinator. “We are very excited that Earl will be expanding his role...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
BUFFALO, NY
Okposo's shorthanded goal pushes Sabres past Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jack Quinn scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens, Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
BUFFALO, NY
Remembering Dr. King in Buffalo in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Well, I don't know what will happen now, we've got some difficult days ahead," the words of Dr. Martin Luther King. He was a fighter for justice, but what does it mean in 2023?. Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chair of the Michigan St. African-American Heritage Corridor was asked...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
