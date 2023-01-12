Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Unclear whether Hamlin will attend Bills' home playoff game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It is unclear whether Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. A person with direct...
Cards for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has received a lot of love from Bills' fans lately. Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin has since made remarkable progress in his recovery and is getting better at home in Buffalo.
A new mural in Niagara Falls celebrates the Buffalo Bills quarterback
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — All across Western New York murals, posters and signs have been popping up in support of the Buffalo Bills. And now Niagara Falls is getting in on the fun with a special mural celebrating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. "King Josh" is on the corner...
SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills
Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
Hero Who Rescued 24 People in Buffalo Blizzard Gets Big Reward from Former Bill
One Buffalo native just got a special surprise, all thanks to his heroic efforts. Buffalo is known for its football, chicken wings, and the enormous amount of snow it gets every year. But now it's known for something even bigger than that... humanity. Meet Jay Withey. Many people remember when...
Local businesses ready for Bills' 1st playoff game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's new banners up at Buffalo City Hall now that the Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs once again. There's so much excitement that local bars and restaurants will fill up fast ahead of the game. "We're pretty full for all the games but this week,...
AFC Wild Card: Bills prepare to meet division-rival Dolphins for the third time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins related his team's third meeting with the Miami Dolphins this season, this time as a playoff game in Orchard Park, to a third date. The Bills know exactly who the Dolphins are, and vice versa, heading into Sunday's game,...
Bills fans rally to support team in wild card win over Miami
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While the day ended on a key fourth-down stop, for one crucial part of the team’s playoff win, it started on the grill, with cornhole and — just like the team — lasered in. The message was simple. “I can't stand Miami,”...
Playoff-ready: Bills banners are now on display at Buffalo City Hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown unveiled newly designed Bills banners in advance of Sunday afternoon's AFC wild-card game. The banners, which were shown off during a Saturday afternoon news conference, celebrate the AFC East champions and pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. They are 9 feet wide and 17 feet long.
You can win Bills tickets if you can find items in local scavenger hunt
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labatt Blue has partnered up with the Buffalo Bills to offer fans an opportunity to win four playoff tickets to the next game. Fans can round up friends, and hunt around Western New York to find four hidden inflatable Blue light cans. The four scavenger hunt...
New Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural of Damar Hamlin has been unveiled in Buffalo. You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands while wearing his number three jersey. The artist behind it, Adam Zyglis, says the mural is for...
Cardinal O'Hara names new assistant principal
Earl Schunk, athletic director at Cardinal O’Hara High School, has taken on increased responsibility as the new assistant principal. He follows interim Vice Principal Dave Lovering, who will continue his work as Cardinal O’Hara’s alumni coordinator. “We are very excited that Earl will be expanding his role...
Orchard Park Police called to search for missing person after Sunday's Bills playoff game
Orchard Park Police was called into action Sunday night following the Buffalo Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium, trying to locate a person that reportedly went missing following at around 8:30 p.m. EST. Read more here:
Backyard Classic at Canalside looking for more teams, volunteers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all hockey players! The 14th Backyard Classic pond hockey tournament is just a few weeks away, and organizers are looking for more participants and volunteers. The outdoor games will be held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5 at Canalside in downtown Buffalo. Games will...
Should This Amazing Home in Hamburg Cost More? [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a phenomenal region to raise a family. It's not pretending to be the giant metropolises that New York City, Los Angeles, Miami or Chicago are, but there are some very nice properties to purchase in Buffalo. This is also a region which is more affordable than...
News 2 You: Harry Potter's connection to Buffalo, Bells Markets, Boom Boxes, and Brick Phones all mark our weekly walk back through time
Barrack Obama was sworn in to serve a second term as president, and stressed the importance of action on the nation's deficit and what was then referred to as "global warming". Back in Buffalo, the 114 day NHL lockout was finally over, the Sabres returned to the ice, fans were...
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
Okposo's shorthanded goal pushes Sabres past Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jack Quinn scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens, Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Remembering Dr. King in Buffalo in 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Well, I don't know what will happen now, we've got some difficult days ahead," the words of Dr. Martin Luther King. He was a fighter for justice, but what does it mean in 2023?. Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chair of the Michigan St. African-American Heritage Corridor was asked...
