Public works crews scrambling to respond to Southern California storm damage
Julie Schneiderman and her family were awoken by the sound of crashing and felt the ground rumble just after midnight Monday morning. “We thought there was an earthquake so our family jumped up, and our dog was barking,” she said. But this natural disaster was more isolated than any temblor. A large eucalyptus tree, likely […]
danapointtimes.com
City Temporarily Closes Northbound Lane on PCH
A stretch of the northbound lane on Pacific Coast Highway, between Camino Capistrano and Palisades Drive, is closed to motorists, according to the City of Dana Point. Crews are reportedly working to clean up debris and clear up a storm drain following this past weekend’s heavy rains, city officials said.
KTLA.com
Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California
The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
L.A. County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced
Topanga Canyon: right shoulder of State Route 1 closed due to slope damage, motorists drive safely in work zones
The right shoulder of southbound State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) south of Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed due to slope damage. Motorists are urged to drive safely and with caution in work zones. Follow @CaltransDist7 for updates. The post Topanga Canyon: right shoulder of State Route 1 closed due to slope damage, motorists drive safely in work zones appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Antelope Valley Press
High wind damages kinetic sculpture in Lancaster park
PALMDALE — One of the city’s newest public art installations is on the mend after it was damaged by high wind in a December storm. The “Cosmo” kinetic sculpture at Rancho Vista Neighborhood Park was damaged during an overnight storm, on Dec. 10 and 11, when it faced intense, erratic wind of up to 63 mph, Palmdale officials said.
Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead
A slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week. The post Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
foxla.com
Tree comes down on 15 cars in Woodland Hills
As many as 15 cars were damaged after a massive tree feel down at a Woodland Hills shopping center. No one was injured, and officials haven't said if the tree falling was related to the storm.
Los Angeles County collects 33 billion gallons of rainwater in recent storms
Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It will be used as drinking water and is enough to supply […]
beverlyhillscourier.com
Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland
Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
foxla.com
3 vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway injures 3, including young child
LOS ANGELES - Three people, including a young child, were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. One person was trapped in...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
Work Underway to Stop Flooding on Long Beach Peninsula
Firefighters and workers from Long Beach and Los Angeles County were busy Saturday afternoon trying to stop flooding in the Long Beach Peninsula community due to the latest rainstorm.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at PCH and Molino Avenue
On Dec. 18, 2022 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located the driver of a motorcycle,...
KTLA.com
Vehicle plows into Huntington Beach home, displacing young family
A young family avoided serious injury but is now living out of suitcases after a vehicle crashed into their home in Huntington Beach. The crash happened Friday around 9:20 a.m. on the 16500 block of Fountain Lane. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, a woman driving a BMW SUV...
Long Beach gets record rainfall Saturday; more on the way today
Another storm will arrive Sunday night, forecasters say, with rain predicted into Monday morning. The post Long Beach gets record rainfall Saturday; more on the way today appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire
One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
countynews.tv
Irvine: Woman Rescued After Vehicle Flies Off Freeway Into Flooded Channel
01.15.2023 | 11:35 PM | IRVINE – A woman was rescued by firefighters after her vehicle flew off a freeway into a flooded channel, late Sunday night. The female driver called 911 to report she had crashed into a flooded ditch on the northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Jamboree Road around 11:35 PM.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
