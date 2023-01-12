ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

danapointtimes.com

City Temporarily Closes Northbound Lane on PCH

A stretch of the northbound lane on Pacific Coast Highway, between Camino Capistrano and Palisades Drive, is closed to motorists, according to the City of Dana Point. Crews are reportedly working to clean up debris and clear up a storm drain following this past weekend’s heavy rains, city officials said.
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA.com

Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California

The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Topanga Canyon: right shoulder of State Route 1 closed due to slope damage, motorists drive safely in work zones

The right shoulder of southbound State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) south of Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed due to slope damage. Motorists are urged to drive safely and with caution in work zones. Follow @CaltransDist7 for updates.   The post Topanga Canyon: right shoulder of State Route 1 closed due to slope damage, motorists drive safely in work zones appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Antelope Valley Press

High wind damages kinetic sculpture in Lancaster park

PALMDALE — One of the city’s newest public art installations is on the mend after it was damaged by high wind in a December storm. The “Cosmo” kinetic sculpture at Rancho Vista Neighborhood Park was damaged during an overnight storm, on Dec. 10 and 11, when it faced intense, erratic wind of up to 63 mph, Palmdale officials said.
LANCASTER, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland

Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

3 vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway injures 3, including young child

LOS ANGELES - Three people, including a young child, were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. One person was trapped in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire

One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
LOS ANGELES, CA

