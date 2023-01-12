ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

WTAJ

GJSD closes schools after receiving shooting threat, superintendent says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Schools in the Johnstown area will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 after the district received a threat about a school shooting. The Greater Johnstown School District administration received a threat saying, “shoot the school up,” at 3:11 p.m. on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a press release. School officials […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt announces reelection campaign

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)–Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt is getting ready to hit the campaign trail once again after announcing his reelection campaign at an event Sunday morning in Johnstown. In front of community members and elected officials, his campaign urged supporters to take up petitions to get him formally on the ballot as quickly as […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

911: Fire destroys barn on Potter Township farm

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say an afternoon fire destroyed a barn located on a Potter Township farm. 911 dispatchers say several area crews, from both Centre and Mifflin counties, were dispatched to the blaze just before 5 p.m. Officials confirmed that the barn is...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Altoona native receives award for work with HHS during the pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona native recently received the Covid-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for his work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as Covid ravaged the country. 6 News sat down with Kirk Mitchell to hear about his experiences and what he learned from...
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police find missing woman, child

(WHTM) — State Police and an Allegheny County Police Department found a woman and child safe on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Penn Hills Police Department, located in Allegheny County, was searching for a woman and child. The woman was operating a green 2017 Nissan Rogue, bearing Pennsylvania registration LPJ-4764....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Fire company president: Houtzdale Fire Co. will respond to emergencies

According to a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Houtzdale Fire Company wanted to extend their contract with Decatur Township. However, Decatur Township decided to sign a three-year contract with Columbia Volunteer Fire Company instead, sparking a social media dispute. The original post also alluded to the possibility...
HOUTZDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home. The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away. They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing, endangered man in Kiski Township found

APOLLO, Pa. — Jeff Manchini, a man reported missing and endangered out of Kiski Township has been found. Kiski Township police thank everyone for their help in finding him. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch...
APOLLO, PA
wtae.com

Code Orange Air Quality day declared for Liberty-Clairton area

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday in the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County. A strong temperature inversion and very light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers

A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

