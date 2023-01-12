NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home. The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away. They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO