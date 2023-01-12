Read full article on original website
Related
wccsradio.com
STATE POLICE TELL WESTMORELAND COUNTY RESIDENTS TO DISREGARD SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER FOR COUNTY
State police are currently investigating an incident in Jeanette this morning and asking people to disregard a “shelter-in-place” order that was issued across Westmoreland County. According to the state police Public Information Twitter Feed, an incident is being investigated in the Wencliff Lane area of Hilltop Estates in...
Public told to disregard shelter in place alert for Westmoreland County
Pennsylvania State Police say the public should disregard a shelter in place alert sent in Westmoreland County Monday morning. Police are responding to an incident, but it is contained to one area.
GJSD closes schools after receiving shooting threat, superintendent says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Schools in the Johnstown area will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 after the district received a threat about a school shooting. The Greater Johnstown School District administration received a threat saying, “shoot the school up,” at 3:11 p.m. on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a press release. School officials […]
WJAC TV
Police: NY man accused of spitting on officers, hospital staff in Blair County
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a New York man is behind bars after he was accused of spitting on police and the staff of multiple area hospitals during a drunken outburst over the weekend. Police say officers were initially dispatched to...
wtae.com
John Weinstein, longtime Allegheny County treasurer, running for county executive
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County's treasurer is the latest candidate to enter the race for county executive. John Weinstein says his county government experience sets him apart from the rest of the field seeking the seat currently held by Democrat Rich Fitzgerald, who is in his third and final term.
Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt announces reelection campaign
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)–Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt is getting ready to hit the campaign trail once again after announcing his reelection campaign at an event Sunday morning in Johnstown. In front of community members and elected officials, his campaign urged supporters to take up petitions to get him formally on the ballot as quickly as […]
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
WJAC TV
911: Fire destroys barn on Potter Township farm
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say an afternoon fire destroyed a barn located on a Potter Township farm. 911 dispatchers say several area crews, from both Centre and Mifflin counties, were dispatched to the blaze just before 5 p.m. Officials confirmed that the barn is...
WJAC TV
Altoona native receives award for work with HHS during the pandemic
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona native recently received the Covid-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for his work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as Covid ravaged the country. 6 News sat down with Kirk Mitchell to hear about his experiences and what he learned from...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police find missing woman, child
(WHTM) — State Police and an Allegheny County Police Department found a woman and child safe on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Penn Hills Police Department, located in Allegheny County, was searching for a woman and child. The woman was operating a green 2017 Nissan Rogue, bearing Pennsylvania registration LPJ-4764....
wtae.com
State police: Man involved in Westmoreland County standoff with police has died
ADAMSBURG, Pa. — A man who barricaded himself inside a Westmoreland County home for hours on Monday has died of a self-inflicted wound, state police said. State police and SWAT officers responded to the home on Wencliff Lane in Adamsburg, Westmoreland County Monday morning. The house was located in the Hill Top Estates.
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
WJAC TV
Fire company president: Houtzdale Fire Co. will respond to emergencies
According to a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Houtzdale Fire Company wanted to extend their contract with Decatur Township. However, Decatur Township decided to sign a three-year contract with Columbia Volunteer Fire Company instead, sparking a social media dispute. The original post also alluded to the possibility...
3 people taken to a hospital after crash in Allegheny County
CHURCHILL, Pa. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Allegheny County. 911 dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Lewin Lane and Beulah Road in Churchhill at around 3:16 p.m. The status of the injured people is unknown at this time.
wtae.com
Family pleading for answers after fatal Ross Township hit-and-run
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family is heartbroken and searching for answers after a woman was hit and killed in Ross Township, Allegheny County. Elizabeth Griser, 32, was hit along Babcock Boulevard Friday night. "I will never recover from this," says Sally Griser. "She was my firstborn. The driver...
Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home. The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away. They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel.
wtae.com
'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness
On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
Missing, endangered man in Kiski Township found
APOLLO, Pa. — Jeff Manchini, a man reported missing and endangered out of Kiski Township has been found. Kiski Township police thank everyone for their help in finding him. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch...
wtae.com
Code Orange Air Quality day declared for Liberty-Clairton area
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday in the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County. A strong temperature inversion and very light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code...
Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers
A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
Comments / 0