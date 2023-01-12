ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Multiple rounds of rain this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After a cooler weekend and a mild Monday, the temperatures are going to be warming up throughout the week. There are going to be several rounds a rain the week and into the weekend. MONDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage will continue into the night as rain showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Relatively warm week ahead with several rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay above average for mid January this week. Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy with spotty afternoon showers possible. Highs should reach the low 60s despite cloud coverage, thanks in part to breezy south winds of 15-25 mph.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy