$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of North Carolina residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of North Carolina's purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000
We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.
wraltechwire.com
Guest opinion: NC’s Indian-American CEOs are only the tip of the iceberg
Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
jocoreport.com
You Decide: How Can We Fix The Labor Market?
There are several worries about today’s labor market. The first is the ongoing “labor shortage.” The percentage of adults who are working or looking for work — termed the “labor force participation rate — has substantially recovered from its low during the pandemic, but it has not fully recovered. If the same labor force participation rate that existed before the pandemic was applied today, there would be over 2 million more adults in the labor force nationally and 46,000 more in North Carolina.
Payment for your kids in NC as part of Child Care Stabilization Grants: Because they deserve the best
All parents worry about their children. Some of them are worried about giving the little ones the best education, while others want to provide children with healthy meals but can't afford them.
publicradioeast.org
Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina
COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cbs17
NC medicine shelves to remain empty, Tylenol restocking still ‘up in the air’ pharmacy owner says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents looking for medicine for their sick children are still finding empty shelves in some stores, and the issue has been going on for weeks. “We are still having a lot of difficulty with finding Tylenol products, they are on long-term backorder,” Melissa Illig said, the owner of White Oak Pharmacy in Garner.
Changes coming to the State Health Plan, BCBS of NC, United Healthcare appeal the decision
RALEIGH, N.C. — Changes are on the way for those enrolled in the State Health Plan. Aetna will be the plan's new third-party administrator beginning in 2025. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is appealing the decision after covering state employees for 44 years. More than 500,000 state...
WCNC
North Carolina's top 10 consumer complaints of 2022, according to attorney general Josh Stein
RALEIGH, N.C. — A report of the top 10 consumer complaints received by the North Carolina Department of Justice was released Thursday by Attorney General Josh Stein. In 2022, NCDOJ received 24,981 consumer complaints. The top complaint: telemarketing/robocalls. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 complaint categories:. Telemarketing/robocalls (6,034)
abc11.com
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for North Carolina man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
carolinajournal.com
NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate
New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
AOL Corp
A surge in federal infrastructure funding will boost NC’s economy. Where is it going? | Opinion
This new year will bring new money to North Carolina. Major legislation passed by Congress in 2021 and 2022 will send states a flood of revenue in the form of direct payments, tax breaks and grants. Over the next several years, the money will pay for bridges, road repairs, upgraded sewer and water systems, more clean energy and, finally, give more rural areas high-speed access to the internet.
columbuscountynews.com
Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Announces Grant Cycle
The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The key objectives for 2023 are supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2023 for selected innovative projects. Application information is now online...
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
biltmorebeacon.com
Hikers rejoice: 2023 marks 'Year of the Trail' in N.C.
Trails will take center stage in North Carolina this year, with 2023 being official designated as the Year of the Trail. Year of the Trail will celebrate and draw attention to North Carolina’s vast network of trails, greenways and blueways showcasing the state’s diverse landscapes. It is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in state history and aims to establish North Carolina as “The Great Trails State.”
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
carolinaconnection.org
A new role for an ancient practice: Sheep are in demand to trim the grass at solar farms
North Carolina has a growing number of solar farms, but many of these high-tech power systems are built on traditional farmland. To bring animals back to those lands, farmers and others are embracing “solar grazing” – using sheep to mow solar farms to combine new technology with ancient practices.
