There are several worries about today’s labor market. The first is the ongoing “labor shortage.” The percentage of adults who are working or looking for work — termed the “labor force participation rate — has substantially recovered from its low during the pandemic, but it has not fully recovered. If the same labor force participation rate that existed before the pandemic was applied today, there would be over 2 million more adults in the labor force nationally and 46,000 more in North Carolina.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO