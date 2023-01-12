ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Guest opinion: NC’s Indian-American CEOs are only the tip of the iceberg

Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
You Decide: How Can We Fix The Labor Market?

There are several worries about today’s labor market. The first is the ongoing “labor shortage.” The percentage of adults who are working or looking for work — termed the “labor force participation rate — has substantially recovered from its low during the pandemic, but it has not fully recovered. If the same labor force participation rate that existed before the pandemic was applied today, there would be over 2 million more adults in the labor force nationally and 46,000 more in North Carolina.
Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina

COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate

New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
A surge in federal infrastructure funding will boost NC’s economy. Where is it going? | Opinion

This new year will bring new money to North Carolina. Major legislation passed by Congress in 2021 and 2022 will send states a flood of revenue in the form of direct payments, tax breaks and grants. Over the next several years, the money will pay for bridges, road repairs, upgraded sewer and water systems, more clean energy and, finally, give more rural areas high-speed access to the internet.
Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Announces Grant Cycle

The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The key objectives for 2023 are supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2023 for selected innovative projects. Application information is now online...
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks

People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
Hikers rejoice: 2023 marks 'Year of the Trail' in N.C.

Trails will take center stage in North Carolina this year, with 2023 being official designated as the Year of the Trail. Year of the Trail will celebrate and draw attention to North Carolina’s vast network of trails, greenways and blueways showcasing the state’s diverse landscapes. It is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in state history and aims to establish North Carolina as “The Great Trails State.”
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
