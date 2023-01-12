ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bodyshopbusiness.com

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
HONOLULU, HI
MilitaryTimes

Air Force returns leased land on Molokai Island to Hawaii

HONOLULU — The U.S. military and Hawaii officials said Friday the Air Force has returned 363 acres it leased on Molokai Island to the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, opening the possibility Native Hawaiians could move onto the land. Air Force Col. Michal Holliday said the U.S. government has used...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets back 363 acres on Molokaʻi from military

In a move that Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called “long overdue,” the U.S. Air Force is returning more than 363 acres on Molakaʻi to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. “We hope this right-sizing of our footprint will in some small way contribute to the realization of vision that you and the residents of the island have for Molokaʻi,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

6th emergency relief period for SNAP benefits declared by Gov. Green

Gov. Josh Green signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefit in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. The emergency proclamation continues through the next 60 days. But the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and established...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

UH Hilo’s Mobley Smith Receives National Leadership Award

Miriam Mobley Smith, interim dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy, was recently honored by the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists (ASHP) with its Distinguished Leadership Award. Presented at the organization’s Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition December 4-7, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, the award recognizes contributions to excellence in pharmacy practice leadership in acute and ambulatory care settings.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Kuhio’s Royal Charm And Brawling Skills Earned Him Early Admirers In Congress

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023

Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Patrick McCall appointed director of Parks; Shane Dudoit as deputy director

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Patrick McCall to serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, the County’s largest department with over 400 employees. Patrick McCall, a former middle schools athletics coordinator for Kamehameha Schools Maui and athletic director and dean of students for St. Anthony...

