California’s extreme weather impacts Hawaii’s imports
The rain has been non-stop for the Golden State; and even from thousands of miles away, Hawaii vendors are concerned as some fresh produce become harder to find, coupled with shipment delays.
KITV.com
Hawaii bill proposed to offer backpay to those terminated over vaccine mandates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of workers across the country were either forced to resign or were let go because they did not comply with their employer’s vaccine mandates. Hawaii state lawmakers, Rep. Diamond Garcia and Sen. Brenton Awa introduced Bill...
bodyshopbusiness.com
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force returns leased land on Molokai Island to Hawaii
HONOLULU — The U.S. military and Hawaii officials said Friday the Air Force has returned 363 acres it leased on Molokai Island to the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, opening the possibility Native Hawaiians could move onto the land. Air Force Col. Michal Holliday said the U.S. government has used...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds for youth volleyball teams from around the globe kicked off a weekend of competition at the Hawaii Convention Center in the fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships. More than 2,000 athletes are set to hit the teraflex inside the Convention Center during the three day tourney, bringing...
Sony Open boosts Hawaii economy, attracts tourists
The Sony open in Hawaii is more than just a golf tournament. it puts a spotlight on Hawaii for people across the country and around the world, giving the islands an economic boost.
kauainownews.com
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets back 363 acres on Molokaʻi from military
In a move that Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called “long overdue,” the U.S. Air Force is returning more than 363 acres on Molakaʻi to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. “We hope this right-sizing of our footprint will in some small way contribute to the realization of vision that you and the residents of the island have for Molokaʻi,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
They did it! Team Waffles goes to world championship
The Team Waffles robotics team from Assets School soared when they became the fifth-ranked robotics team; they are the only team in Hawaii to rank in the top 10.
hawaiinewsnow.com
From humble beginnings to full-blown industry, Kau coffee becomes focus of documentary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ka’u on the Big Island, what started with a handful of coffee farmers has grown into a full-blown industry that is recognized around the world. Ka’u Coffee Festival organizer Chris Manredi has been there from the beginning. “It’s really a remarkable story,” he said....
kauainownews.com
6th emergency relief period for SNAP benefits declared by Gov. Green
Gov. Josh Green signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefit in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. The emergency proclamation continues through the next 60 days. But the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and established...
bigislandgazette.com
UH Hilo’s Mobley Smith Receives National Leadership Award
Miriam Mobley Smith, interim dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy, was recently honored by the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists (ASHP) with its Distinguished Leadership Award. Presented at the organization’s Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition December 4-7, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, the award recognizes contributions to excellence in pharmacy practice leadership in acute and ambulatory care settings.
Rocks Or Glass? Hawaii Weighs Alternatives To Water In Capitol Pools
The Hawaii State Capitol reflecting pools – well known equally for their uniqueness among U.S. Capitol buildings as well as their propensity for leaking – could one day be covered with glass instead of water. Water in the pools leaked into Capitol offices several years ago, and replacing...
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police officers optimistic new chief Ben Moszkowicz can ‘turn things around’
After the retirement of Hawai‘i Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, many officers described the department as lacking direction and leadership. With the recent hiring and swearing in of former Honolulu Police Maj. Benjamin T. Moszkowicz as the new chief, they are hopeful this will change. Moszkowicz — an...
Kuhio’s Royal Charm And Brawling Skills Earned Him Early Admirers In Congress
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023
Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,...
mauinow.com
Patrick McCall appointed director of Parks; Shane Dudoit as deputy director
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Patrick McCall to serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, the County’s largest department with over 400 employees. Patrick McCall, a former middle schools athletics coordinator for Kamehameha Schools Maui and athletic director and dean of students for St. Anthony...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning signs posted as more than 150 jellyfish stings reported in Waikiki, Ala Moana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out for box jellyfish along Oahu’s south shore. That’s the message from city officials as Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to 156 jellyfish stings on Monday, from Waikiki beaches and Ala Moana Beach. EMS also treated a 15-year-old boy for a sting and transported him...
