WBKO
Rain showers through mid-week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, scattered showers are expected to continue into the overnight hours. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. Temperatures will gradually increase into Tuesday. Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies and high near 65. Hold on to the rain gear because we will continue to see...
WBKO
Mild and rainy week ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Increasing clouds overnight into Monday. Temperatures will start off chilly in the morning but will gradually increase into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy until the afternoon when multiple rounds of rain showers are expected to track through the region. There...
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Flurries
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WSMV
Water outage reported in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Kentucky
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
hot96.com
Dispatch: Oil Tanker Explosion in Muhlenberg County
One person was taken to the hospital after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. It happened this morning on Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane in Greenville. Graham Volunteer Fire Officials have the road blocked as they work on putting out the large tanker fire. Officials are asking that...
WBKO
Greenwood boys basketball hosts ‘Toyota of Bowling Green Classic’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School hosted a boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14th showcasing three 4th Region teams and one 3rd Region team from Kentucky. Each Kentucky team took on an opponent from Tennessee. Final. Pope John Paul II 54. Bowling Green 67. Final. Lebanon 51.
Multiple fires spark within 48 hours across Middle TN, leaving homes unlivable
The State Fire Marshal's Office has now rolled out a new initiative to keep people safe before they even move into their homes.
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
WBKO
Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club has cemented itself as a leader in club communities due to its exceptional educational programs. Most recently, leaders of the club expanded to Allen County, purchasing a former funeral home in Scottsville to expand and create new opportunities for the youth of the community.
WBKO
WKU cheer team wins national title
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Cheerleading team celebrated a major win over the weekend. The All Girls D1-A Team participated in the 2023 National Cheer Championship taking home the national title. This is the teams’ second national title in three years.
whopam.com
Fire destroys Christian County home
Fire destroyed a mobile home Friday night on Crofton Fire Tower Road. Emergency officials say firefighters from Lacy, Mannington and Crofton responded to 7504 Crofton Fire Tower Road about 8:30 p.m. The residence was a total loss., but no one was injured in the blaze. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office...
z975.com
Rockin’ Rescue – Hank Williams Jr
On this first episode of Rockin’ Rescue, we meet Hank Williams Jr from Mikaela’s Mutt Motel here in Clarksville, TN. Hank is a 4-year-old pittie mix, vax’d, fixed, chipped and ready for his FURever home!
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire w/VIDEO
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WBKO
Acacia Hayes earns C-USA Freshman of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. It is her first weekly award of her collegiate career. Hayes poured in 14 points in a 75-71 win against UAB on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and followed up...
WBKO
Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit. A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.
WBKO
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13 at the intersection of Happy Valley Road (KY-90) and Harry King Road. Officials say 74-year-old Robert E. Purcell from Louisville was driving...
