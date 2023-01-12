ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Rain showers through mid-week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, scattered showers are expected to continue into the overnight hours. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. Temperatures will gradually increase into Tuesday. Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies and high near 65. Hold on to the rain gear because we will continue to see...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Mild and rainy week ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Increasing clouds overnight into Monday. Temperatures will start off chilly in the morning but will gradually increase into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy until the afternoon when multiple rounds of rain showers are expected to track through the region. There...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Coldest night of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
NASHVILLE, TN
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Flurries

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water outage reported in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
hot96.com

Dispatch: Oil Tanker Explosion in Muhlenberg County

One person was taken to the hospital after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. It happened this morning on Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane in Greenville. Graham Volunteer Fire Officials have the road blocked as they work on putting out the large tanker fire. Officials are asking that...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club has cemented itself as a leader in club communities due to its exceptional educational programs. Most recently, leaders of the club expanded to Allen County, purchasing a former funeral home in Scottsville to expand and create new opportunities for the youth of the community.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

WKU cheer team wins national title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Cheerleading team celebrated a major win over the weekend. The All Girls D1-A Team participated in the 2023 National Cheer Championship taking home the national title. This is the teams’ second national title in three years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Fire destroys Christian County home

Fire destroyed a mobile home Friday night on Crofton Fire Tower Road. Emergency officials say firefighters from Lacy, Mannington and Crofton responded to 7504 Crofton Fire Tower Road about 8:30 p.m. The residence was a total loss., but no one was injured in the blaze. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
z975.com

Rockin’ Rescue – Hank Williams Jr

On this first episode of Rockin’ Rescue, we meet Hank Williams Jr from Mikaela’s Mutt Motel here in Clarksville, TN. Hank is a 4-year-old pittie mix, vax’d, fixed, chipped and ready for his FURever home!
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire w/VIDEO

A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Acacia Hayes earns C-USA Freshman of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. It is her first weekly award of her collegiate career. Hayes poured in 14 points in a 75-71 win against UAB on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and followed up...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit. A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13 at the intersection of Happy Valley Road (KY-90) and Harry King Road. Officials say 74-year-old Robert E. Purcell from Louisville was driving...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

