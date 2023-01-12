Read full article on original website
Oncor reporting almost 800 homes in Midland without power
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the homes affected below should have their power back. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: According to Oncor, the homes near Midland College have their power back, about an hour and thirty minutes before expected. Homes around Stonegate Fellowship still have an estimated restoration...
Code Ninjas Midland hosting winter open house
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Code Ninjas Midland is hosting its winter open house Wednesday, Jan. 18. They are inviting the entire community to attend this free event as an opportunity to learn more about education programs, events, and staff. This open house will take place from 4–6 p.m. at Code...
Man dies in Ector County semi-truck accident
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after midnight on Jan. 14, 38-year-old Alvin Earl Smith, from Nacogdoches was driving west on SH 302 when he veered into oncoming traffic. Smith was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ when he hit a semi-truck in the...
Family hopeful Midland remains won’t be identified as missing Nevada woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of missing Nevada woman Caitlin Dennison are hoping that remains found recently in Midland won’t be linked to the woman last seen five years ago. On December 30, 2022, the Midland Police Department began an investigation after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas- […]
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Men’s defeats Midwestern State 79-76
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, the UTPB Falcons’ Men’s team defeated Midwestern State. Jalen King led the way for the Falcons dropping 24 points and adding eight rebounds. Watch below for more.
Accident causing traffic in eastbound lanes of W Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Department has posted on Facebook about heavy traffic in the eastbound lanes of W Loop 250. This traffic is due to an accident. MPD asks drivers to avoid the area and to be careful.
OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are currently on the scene of a train-vehicle crash in the area of 2nd & Meadow. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Hotdog vendor retires after 14 years of service
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you happen to be driving past Neely Avenue and Midland Drive this past Saturday, you may have seen a long line of customers waiting to buy hotdogs. Brad Logan has been selling hotdogs in Midland for 14 years, but has now decided to retire. On Logan’s...
4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About
So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
WATCH: Volunteers host MLK reading event at Medical Center Hospital
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Volunteer services at Medical Center Hospital honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Monday by hosting a reading event at the hospital. Watch the full video above.
Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
BASIN BITES: Get a blast from the past at Back in the Day Cafe
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – As great as the area we live in now is, do you ever miss the way things used to be? If so, stop by Back in the Day Cafe in Midland for a true blast from the past! The restaurant features replicas of iconic Midland landmarks that have played a big […]
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
Midland Police Department finds more human remains
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, Dec. 30th the Midland Police Department began investigating human remains found at the 1700 block of E. Texas. Saturday, Jan. 14th the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team canvassed the same area and discovered more human remains near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St.
MPD searching for ‘family of thieves’
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a “family” accused of theft. According to the department, on January 7, the family pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the coin-operated laundry machines inside the motel. Investigators said the group got away with between $200 and […]
Unlucky to many, Friday the 13th is lucky to some business owners
The Odessa Chamber of Commerce says numerous delays have significantly slowed the plant's progression. City Council gives green light for new traffic light at Magellan & Mockingbird. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was killed trying to cross the intersection of Magellan in Mockingbird in...
Midlander charged with indecent assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was earlier this month after a victim said he allegedly assaulted her during a sleepover. Quinton Harris, 39, has been charged with Indecent Assault. According to an affidavit obtained by ABC Big 2 News, on January 3, officers with the Midland Police Department spoke with a victim who said […]
Top 5 Restaurants With The Best Chips And Salsa In Midland!
A big basket of chips, salsa and a marg in hand is just what the Dr. ordered for this weekend! You don't have to twist my arm. Let's be real and admit that most of us will choose to eat at certain Mexican food restaurants simply because they have good chips and salsa. How many times have you been out to lunch or dinner with coworkers or friends and if someone mentions a certain restaurant, a person in the group quickly throws in, 'no they don't have good chips and salsa!' It happens all.the.time.
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
