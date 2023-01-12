Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
Man dies in Ector County semi-truck accident
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after midnight on Jan. 14, 38-year-old Alvin Earl Smith, from Nacogdoches was driving west on SH 302 when he veered into oncoming traffic. Smith was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ when he hit a semi-truck in the...
MPD searching for hit-and-run suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of leaving the scene after a crash. According to MPD, around 8:50 p.m. on October 23, the man pictured below was driving a white 2019 Dodge Charger eastbound in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators […]
Family hopeful Midland remains won’t be identified as missing Nevada woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of missing Nevada woman Caitlin Denison are hoping that remains found recently in Midland won’t be linked to the woman last seen five years ago. On December 30, 2022, the Midland Police Department began an investigation after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas- […]
San Angelo LIVE!
More Human Remains Found Over the Weekend
MIDLAND, TX — More human remains were discovered by the Midland Police Department over the weekend after an initial discovery in December. According to the MPD, on Jan. 13, 2023, officers with the MPD were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas st. for the report of possible human remains that had been discovered. This led to a larger investigation of the area.
cbs7.com
OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are currently on the scene of a train-vehicle crash in the area of 2nd & Meadow. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Midlander charged with indecent assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was earlier this month after a victim said he allegedly assaulted her during a sleepover. Quinton Harris, 39, has been charged with Indecent Assault. According to an affidavit obtained by ABC Big 2 News, on January 3, officers with the Midland Police Department spoke with a victim who said […]
cbs7.com
Midland Police Department finds more human remains
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, Dec. 30th the Midland Police Department began investigating human remains found at the 1700 block of E. Texas. Saturday, Jan. 14th the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team canvassed the same area and discovered more human remains near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St.
Two arrested on drug charges
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly caught with methamphetamines and marijuana. Alfred Knight, 36, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 26-year-old Marina Martinez has been charged with Delivery […]
MPD searching for ‘family of thieves’
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a “family” accused of theft. According to the department, on January 7, the family pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the coin-operated laundry machines inside the motel. Investigators said the group got away with between $200 and […]
ECSO searching for suspect in Boot Barn theft
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to ECSO, on January 4, deputies were dispatched to Boot Barn on NW Loop 338 where employees told them that an unknown man entered the store and picked up three pairs […]
Oncor reporting almost 800 homes in Midland without power
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the homes affected below should have their power back. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: According to Oncor, the homes near Midland College have their power back, about an hour and thirty minutes before expected. Homes around Stonegate Fellowship still have an estimated restoration...
cbs7.com
WATCH: Volunteers host MLK reading event at Medical Center Hospital
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Volunteer services at Medical Center Hospital honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Monday by hosting a reading event at the hospital. Watch the full video above.
Caution! The Most Dangerous Road In Midland-Odessa According To Local Drivers
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may only be a 15 to 20-minute drive as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes.
Midland "Hot Dog Man" retires after 14 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Some are calling it the end of an era. Brad Logan also known as "The Hot Dog Man" is a beloved hot dog vendor in Midland for fourteen years. Today, however, was his last day selling his iconic hot dogs. But long-time customers got the chance...
Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
Expired registration leads to drug bust, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A passenger in a car that was pulled over earlier this week for an expired vehicle registration sticker was arrested after she was allegedly caught with several different drugs. Elissa Boley, 41, has been charged with three counts of felony drug possession as well as possession of marijuana. According to an Odessa […]
Odessa man accused of assaulting girlfriend
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a local motel. Luis Ortiz, 39, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an Odessa Police Office report, on January 8, officers were called to the Travel Lodge on E Highway […]
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23: The wind is back and will be building through the weekend as the next Pacific cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday. Wind gusts up to 35+ mph will result in areas of blowing dust and when combined with low humidities...elevated to high fire danger is expected so please hold off on any outdoor burning.
Comments / 1