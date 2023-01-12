ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Man dies in Ector County semi-truck accident

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after midnight on Jan. 14, 38-year-old Alvin Earl Smith, from Nacogdoches was driving west on SH 302 when he veered into oncoming traffic. Smith was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ when he hit a semi-truck in the...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for hit-and-run suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of leaving the scene after a crash.  According to MPD, around 8:50 p.m. on October 23, the man pictured below was driving a white 2019 Dodge Charger eastbound in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators […]
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Human Remains Found Over the Weekend

MIDLAND, TX — More human remains were discovered by the Midland Police Department over the weekend after an initial discovery in December. According to the MPD, on Jan. 13, 2023, officers with the MPD were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas st. for the report of possible human remains that had been discovered. This led to a larger investigation of the area.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are currently on the scene of a train-vehicle crash in the area of 2nd & Meadow. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander charged with indecent assault

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was earlier this month after a victim said he allegedly assaulted her during a sleepover. Quinton Harris, 39, has been charged with Indecent Assault.  According to an affidavit obtained by ABC Big 2 News, on January 3, officers with the Midland Police Department spoke with a victim who said […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department finds more human remains

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, Dec. 30th the Midland Police Department began investigating human remains found at the 1700 block of E. Texas. Saturday, Jan. 14th the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team canvassed the same area and discovered more human remains near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two arrested on drug charges

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly caught with methamphetamines and marijuana. Alfred Knight, 36, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 26-year-old Marina Martinez has been charged with Delivery […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for ‘family of thieves’

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a “family” accused of theft.  According to the department, on January 7, the family pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the coin-operated laundry machines inside the motel. Investigators said the group got away with between $200 and […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO searching for suspect in Boot Barn theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to ECSO, on January 4, deputies were dispatched to Boot Barn on NW Loop 338 where employees told them that an unknown man entered the store and picked up three pairs […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Oncor reporting almost 800 homes in Midland without power

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the homes affected below should have their power back. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: According to Oncor, the homes near Midland College have their power back, about an hour and thirty minutes before expected. Homes around Stonegate Fellowship still have an estimated restoration...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland "Hot Dog Man" retires after 14 years

MIDLAND, Texas — Some are calling it the end of an era. Brad Logan also known as "The Hot Dog Man" is a beloved hot dog vendor in Midland for fourteen years. Today, however, was his last day selling his iconic hot dogs. But long-time customers got the chance...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Expired registration leads to drug bust, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A passenger in a car that was pulled over earlier this week for an expired vehicle registration sticker was arrested after she was allegedly caught with several different drugs. Elissa Boley, 41, has been charged with three counts of felony drug possession as well as possession of marijuana.  According to an Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of assaulting girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a local motel. Luis Ortiz, 39, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an Odessa Police Office report, on January 8, officers were called to the Travel Lodge on E Highway […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for theft suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying.  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23: The wind is back and will be building through the weekend as the next Pacific cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday. Wind gusts up to 35+ mph will result in areas of blowing dust and when combined with low humidities...elevated to high fire danger is expected so please hold off on any outdoor burning.
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy