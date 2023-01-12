Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
PHOTOS: Military Appreciation Day at Bottineau Winter Park
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bottineau Winter Park showed its appreciation for those who served with a patriotic demonstration on the slopes on Monday. Roughly 50 skiers took to the slopes with American flags in hand. They skied down to the tune of America the Beautiful.
KFYR-TV
UMary and UTTC celebrate the annual Mid Winter Powwow
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To merge cultures and celebrate, the University of Mary and United Tribes Technical College held its third annual mid-winter powwow Sunday. The UMary bleachers were full of patrons and dancers getting ready to celebrate, and students eager to try something new. “I’m mostly hoping to just...
KFYR-TV
Heritage Center hosts indoor snowball fight
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of snowball fights, you usually remember the cold from not only the wind, but from the wet snow hitting your face. However, for a couple of kids Saturday morning, they got to have all of the fun of snowball fight but from the indoors.
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
KFYR-TV
Longtime Mandan favorite for sale
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan is home to many small businesses and family-owned restaurants. Since 1946, Ohm’s has been a Mandan staple, known by many as “home away from home.”. “Ohm’s is my mom’s passion, the restaurant business is my mom’s passion,” said Rhonda Schantz, owner of Ohm’s...
KFYR-TV
Martin Luther King Holiday Commission holds its annual event to honor MLK
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year, to honor the dream and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the MLK Holiday Commission gets together to hold an event to remember his work and teachings at the Trinity Lutheran Church. It was originally started in 1986 and has now become an annual...
McQuade Distributing says Borrowed Bucks closing is a loss
And McQuade Distributing had been a major partner with the club, not just supplying the drinks, but using the bar as a host site for several big events including the kickoff to the McQuade Softball Tournament every June.
KFYR-TV
Construction update on Mandan’s new Dale Pahlke Arena
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader got a first look at the new Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds in Mandan. The new arena will feature several improvements including updated LED lighting, an area for a food truck court complete with electricity and water, a video board, covered grandstands, and better drainage for the arena.
kfgo.com
Names released in Morton County fatal head-on crash
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the names in a head-on crash in Morton County on Saturday where one woman died, and another was injured. Twenty-four-year-old Kennedy Moccasin of Bismarck was driving northbound on Highway 1806, about 20 miles south of Mandan, on Thursday when the car crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic.
newsdakota.com
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
newsdakota.com
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
KFYR-TV
Hannah Westin - Shiloh Christian girls basketball
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good players make good teams, it’s a simple but accurate statement and it’s been that way from the start of team sports. Hannah Westin fits the description of a good player. She has been a fixture in the Skyhawks’ starting lineup for years. She is now a senior but her role as a team general started long before the 12th grade.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a shooting in Wahpeton. It happened at 7:11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 in the 1000 block of 11th St. N. Officers say they found an injured man outside a vehicle across from Sterns Sports Arena. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. HIs body is being taken to St. Paul for an autopsy.
newsdakota.com
Several Vehicles Slid Off I-94 Due To Icy Road Conditions
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement along with fire and rescue crews have been responding to several vehicles sliding of the roadway along Interstate 94 in Barnes County east and west of Valley City on Monday, January 16th. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282,...
redlakenationnews.com
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck police locate runaway 16-year-old
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (1/10 at 7 p.m.): Police report Sydnee Geiger was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY (1/10 at 1 p.m.): Bismarck police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old, believed to have run away. They say Sydnee Geiger is 5′8″, 150 lbs, with...
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck police Lieutenant suspended after refusing DUI test
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck police lieutenant who pleaded guilty to refusing to take a DUI test, is suspended without pay for 30 days. State troopers stopped Lt. Cody Trom just before 1 A.M. on January 1st for a suspected traffic violation. Court records say that Trom...
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
