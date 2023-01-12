ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Up and away: Collierville students soar beyond simulators

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEQ8u_0kCwwLSi00

Collierville students could graduate high school with a private pilot’s license as part of a plan Thursday allowing the suburban district to purchase flight hours for training.

In a special called meeting, the Collierville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved using the $2 million for CTI Professional Flight Training near the Millington-Memphis Airport. The grant was available through the Innovative High School Models from the Tennessee Department of Education.

With the training, the students will fly.

“They actually go out in a physical plane and learn all the maneuvers,” Superintendent Gary Lilly said. “There is a list of things from the Federal Aviation Agency they must master before getting a private pilot’s license.”

Four Collierville High students will participate in this new program. Collierville High has flight simulators, but with CTI’s training, students can now go above and beyond the classroom. Kyle Mullen, owner of CTI Training, has helped Collierville establish the program.

Brett Heinrich, career and technical education curriculum supervisor, said students at both West Collierville Middle School and Collierville Middle school have small simulators.

“Kids in STEM classes use simulators and can learn if they have (the) aptitude for flying,” Heinrich said.

If they do, they can take an introductory aerospace class as a freshman. By their sophomore year, they can enroll in Aviation 1 and Aviation 2 and then take a ground school knowledge exam. Those steps must be met before qualifying to fly, said Leigh Anne Rainey, the district’s chief academic officer.

The current students are taking dual-enrollment classes through the University of Memphis, which made them eligible for the program.

Gary Lilly

The four students this year are the first in Collierville Schools to have access to the program, but all were already in the process of obtaining their private pilot licenses. The established pathway was recently finalized.

Collierville High implemented block scheduling this year, making it possible for students to get their flight hours, according to Rainey. Flight students can leave campus around 1 p.m., and even though it’s darker earlier if they get to Millington by 2 p.m. they can still fly a few hours.

The board went ahead and approved the funding Thursday so students can begin earning their hours. Otherwise, the board wouldn’t vote until its Jan. 22 meeting, delaying the students starting to fly, Lilly said. The four went through orientation this week.

“They are eager and champing at the bit,” Rainey said.

The grant is one-time funding, but district officials recognize the value of hands-on learning. Rainey said the grant will eventually allow 45 to 50 students to earn flight hours. The district will cover 50 flight hours per student. For some students it could take more, others it could take less. Part of the grant looks to increase opportunities for those underrepresented in the industry — women and minorities.

Once the grant runs out, Collierville will look to community stakeholders to help fund the flight hours.

“Flight hours are a big expense,” Rainey said. “But we will continue working with our partners to look for anything to reduce those barriers for our kids. ... Our goal is to reduce barriers with those underrepresented groups in mind, but of course, we’d like for it to be everybody.

“Our goal long-range is for everybody to have access to that, but it depends on what type of funding we can get.”

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
