Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Khloé Kardashian Addresses Accusations She Uses Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss
Khloé Kardashian has found herself at the forefront of another shocking accusation, and the year has only just begun. The reality star shared a series of photos from a new shoot on Instagram on Jan 3. 2023, in which she showed off her toned abs in a little white crop top and gold-plated mini skirt. She also rocked a fresh new 'do, but that, somehow, wasn't the star of the show.
Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic
This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
dayton247now.com
Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk
A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)
Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain
New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
'Something's Wrong Here': Jessica Simpson Sparks Concern With SHRINKING Frame, Looks Thinner Than Ever After 100-Pound Weight Drop
Fans are worried about Jessica Simpson after she looked thinner than ever during a night on the town with her husband, Eric Johnson. The blonde beauty, 42, shocked everyone by stepping out with a noticeably smaller frame this weekend despite already losing 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Simpson was photographed in Santa Monica on Saturday. The married duo hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi for date night. The I Wanna Love You Forever singer — who was recently snubbed by Rolling Stone, failing to make the magazine's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time — highlighted her shrinking silhouette...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Gizmodo
A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds
Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
5 drinks that can help you prevent diabetes
Research shows if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing pre-diabetes increases by 46%. However, there are beverages you should be drinking to reverse your risk.
Christina Hall Says She Removed Her Under-Eye Filler After 'Inflammatory Reaction': 'Never Again'
The HGTV star shared photos from before and after receiving treatment to remove all her under-eye filler Christina Hall revealed she had her under-eye filler removed. On Saturday, the HGTV star, 39, shared the reason behind her decision on her Instagram Story, telling followers that the fillers were impacting her health. "In April I had a reaction to under eye filler. Super swollen and it wouldn't go down with time," she wrote alongside a selfie that she called "scary." Hall then included another photo of herself after she had the...
The One Frozen Food Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because They Cause Weight Gain, Inflammation, And Belly Fat
We’ve all been there! After a long day, we don’t have the energy to cook a fresh meal so we resort to frozen foods. They usually take under an hour to heat up and then they’re ready to eat. But there’s one frozen food that doctors say you should never eat: frozen pizza.
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 1