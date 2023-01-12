Effective: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Harlan; Nuckolls; Webster; York WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Significant variation in snow amounts, ranging from as much as 4 to 7 inches in York, Clay, and Harlan Counties in Nebraska, to as little as 1 to 3 inches in north central Kansas. Where snow amounts will be lower, freezing rain could produce ice accumulation up to around one quarter of an inch, especially southeast of a line from Geneva to Franklin. Winds will average 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to around 25 to 30 MPH, initially out of the northeast but then turning northwesterly Wednesday night. * WHERE...Phillips and Smith Counties in Kansas. York, Clay, Fillmore, Harlan, Franklin, Webster, and Nuckolls Counties in Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions may develop in time to impact the Wednesday morning commute, but there is greater confidence in impacts to the Wednesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please expect at least minor adjustments to later snowfall forecasts, as confidence levels in snow amounts at any given location is currently considered only medium. This is due to continued uncertainty in the exact storm track, and the location of a likely sharp transition from heavy snow to wintry mix with this Winter Storm Watch area.

CLAY COUNTY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO