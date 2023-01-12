ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

fox5ny.com

Harlem neighborhood divided over planned truck depot

NEW YORK - A last-ditch effort is underway to stop a developer from building a truck depot in Harlem. The thought of a depot possibly opening at West 145th Street and Lenox Avenue as early as this week is unimaginable for some residents. The area is primarily small businesses and...
MANHATTAN, NY
Abdul Ghani

After protest from judges, New York City halts construction of a bike lane near Manhattan's courts

In Lower Manhattan, a long-promised bike lane is being delayed due to opposition from a strong group: New York's judges and court officials. The city's proposal to replace curbside parking with a protected lane along a section of Centre Street surrounded by courthouses and government structures has been under attack since last year by members of the state's judicial branch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Crazy train: MTA, LIRR let $385M fly off the rails, beg Hochul bailout

They’ve been taking New York commuters for a ride! Wasteful labor deals and mismanagement at the MTA’s commuter lines — predominantly the Long Island Rail Road — are costing the vital suburban connectors nearly $400 million annually, an investigation by The Post reveals. The seven-month examination comes as the MTA seeks a financial bailout from Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to fill budget gaps created by dramatic drops in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic and the slow return of workers to their offices. The extraordinary costs hurt metro area commuters and taxpayers in general in almost every conceivable way,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
boropark24.com

NYPD Warns Motorists About Car Thefts While Pumping Gas

The NYPD put out warnings about a concerning trend in car thefts around the area. The new trend involves car thieves targeting vehicles as they are being filled up with gas, a time when motorists will often leave their cars' ignition on as they stand outside the vehicle or enter the convenience store.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman’s body found between cars in NYC suspicious death: cops

A woman’s corpse was found between two parked cars in the Bronx early Monday — and investigators are eyeing her death as suspicious, cops said.  The 55-year-old woman was discovered on the ground between a parked silver SUV and a red sedan on Sedgwick Avenue near the Roberto Clemente State Park Bridge in Morris Heights at 4:30 a.m., according to police and photos from the scene.  She was pronounced dead at the scene.  The circumstances were not immediately known, but authorities were probing whether foul play was a factor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire

NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Drunk man busted in NYC subway station with bizarre homemade gun hidden in pants: cops

Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said.  That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rare coin dealer’s $100K collection looted at NYC convention

A rare coin dealer from California reported being robbed of $100,000 in inventory at a convention in the Big Apple earlier this month, The Post has learned. The 67-year-old man from Palo Alto told cops his valuable coins were swiped from his booth at the New York International Numismatic Convention, which ran from Jan. 12 to 15 at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in Midtown. The dealer set up his booth on Jan. 12, and took steps to keep it safe, including putting chairs on top of the table, before he left at around 7 p.m. that day, according to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA officers catch single-day record for toll violators at bridge

NEW YORK (PIX11) – MTA officers at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge caught a record number of toll violators in a single day on Wednesday. MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers stopped and towed the vehicles of 21 persistent toll violators on Jan. 11. Seventeen of them were caught at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which is the most caught […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

