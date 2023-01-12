Effective: 2023-01-17 05:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; West Cameron DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO