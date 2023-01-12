Effective: 2023-01-17 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 9:10 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 9:40 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 10:16 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/10 AM 3.0 1.4 1.7 1.0 Minor 17/09 PM 2.8 1.2 1.8 1.0 None 18/09 AM 2.7 1.1 1.5 1.0 None 18/10 PM 2.3 0.7 1.3 0.5 None 19/11 AM 2.6 1.0 1.2 1.0 None 20/12 AM 2.4 0.8 1.2 1.0 None

