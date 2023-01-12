Jayson Tatum passed up one chance to score 50 points earlier this season and Jamal Crawford made sure he didn’t go it again on Monday against the Hornets. Tatum explained how the retired guard and current NBA on TNT analyst was front and center in his mind as he had a chance to go for 50 points in the closing seconds of Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets on Monday. The All-Star forward drilled a pull-up 3-point shot with 38 seconds remaining to give himself a season-high 51 points in the victory, the seventh time in his career he’s notched 50 points in a game with Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO