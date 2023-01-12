Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Prosecutions based on an arrest warrant Brian Walshe has been charged with his wife Ana's murder.Sherif SaadCohasset, MA
Related
Bruins will honor David Krejci’s 1,000th game milestone on Feb. 20
BOSTON — After his first shift on Monday, the Bruins’ announced that David Krejci had become the seventh player to play 1,000 NHL games with Boston. After the Bruins’ 6-0 win, his teammates doused him with water in celebration and he made a short speech to the dressing room marking the achievement.
David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha each score twice as Bruins drub Flyers, 6-0
BOSTON — With the game on in prime time back home, the Bruins from the Czech Republic delivered a prime effort in Boston. The 1 p.m. start in Boston made for an ideal viewing window in Czechia (7 p.m.), where fans didn’t have to tune in the middle of the night to see the Bruins live. Not only did they see David Krejci’s 1,000th career NHL game (all with the Bruins), but he and fellow Czech forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha all had big nights offensively with three points apiece as Boston thumped Philadelphia 6-0 at TD Garden.
David Krejci, Bruins are living up to each other’s expectations in his return | Matt Vautour
BOSTON — As he reflected on his 1,000th career NHL game Monday, David Krejci said multiple times that he was just glad the Bruins called to bring him back for this season. The Bruins are undoubtedly glad he answered the phone. Krejci spent the 2021-22 season in the Czech...
Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman playing like a No. 1 goalie again in backup role
BOSTON — Because much of the night centered on David Krejci’s 1,000-game milestone and the offense’s dominant effort in the Bruins’ 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Jeremy Swayman performance got lost in the shuffle. But Swayman, who has been Boston’s No. 2 goalie this season,...
How to watch Bruins vs. Flyers for free on MLK Day
The Boston Bruins are the best team in hockey but the Philadelphia Flyers are red-hot and winners of three in a row. The two teams square off on MLK Day, Jan. 16, at 1:07 p.m. ET in Boston. The Bruins have won their last three meetings with Philly. More from...
FanDuel promo: bet $5, get $150 bonus for Tuesday night games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Use the best FanDuel promo offer to claim an instant $150 in bonus bets during a Tuesday night filled with...
How a Jamal Crawford text inspired Jayson Tatum to score 50 points vs. Hornets
Jayson Tatum passed up one chance to score 50 points earlier this season and Jamal Crawford made sure he didn’t go it again on Monday against the Hornets. Tatum explained how the retired guard and current NBA on TNT analyst was front and center in his mind as he had a chance to go for 50 points in the closing seconds of Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets on Monday. The All-Star forward drilled a pull-up 3-point shot with 38 seconds remaining to give himself a season-high 51 points in the victory, the seventh time in his career he’s notched 50 points in a game with Boston.
Manning Cast, Wild Card Playoffs: Free live stream, TV schedule | Watch Bucs vs. Cowboys
It’s a Wild Card Weekend edition of the Manning Cast as Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are set to call the game, an NFL playoffs matchup that pits Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Manning Cast will air on TV via ESPN2. Fans can also watch the Manning Cast for free by signing up for a trial of fuboTV.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum explains 51 points vs. Hornets: ‘It’s been awhile since I scored 50, so I needed that one’
Jayson Tatum flirted with a 50-point performance earlier this season, scoring 49 in a win over the Miami Heat back in November. On Monday in the Celtics’ matchup against the Hornets, he was determined to cross that threshold for the first time this year, posting a season-high 51 points in Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Springfield Thunderbirds drops fourth straight, fall to Bridgeport Islanders 6-2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-17-1-4) dropped a 6-2 decision to the Bridgeport Islanders (16-15-6-1) on Monday afternoon at the MassMutual Center. Trying to change their mojo in the early stages, the Thunderbirds’ offense went right to work. Austin Osmanski joined a rush to fire a shot just off the glove of Cory Schneider. Steven Jandric, in turn, won a race to a loose puck below the goal line and slipped a feed back to the net-front area. Will Bitten arrived ahead of his defender and blasted a low dart through Schneider’s legs to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead just 1:50 into the game, his 12th goal of the season.
Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard suffers cut on head in collision with Lamelo Ball
Malcolm Brogdon left Monday’s game against the Hornets after a collision with Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball. The injury occurred with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter as Boston had built a comfortable 13-point lead. Boston’s reserve guard was being guarded by Ball in the half-court and as Brogdon tried to make a move, his head collided with the Hornets’ point guard. Brogdon’s forehead was cut and Celtics trainers immediately gave him attention since it looked like Ball’s tooth cut Brogdon’s forehead in the collision. Derrick White immediately replaced Brogdon and the guard continued to get some attention on the bench.
Celtics trade rumors: Jakob Poeltl garnering ‘significant’ interest from Boston (report)
The Celtics front line has looked stout in recent weeks following the return of Rob Williams to the starting lineup as he’s returned to full strength from a stamina standpoint. That development has apparently not stopped Brad Stevens from investigating adding some more reinforcements to the roster in recent weeks though.
Caesars promo code: score best sign up bonus in your state this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As sports bettors settle in for a loaded week of games, there are three Caesars promo code offers available to...
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL playoffs
Tom Brady’s quest for an eight Super Bowl title starts on Monday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL’s Wild Card round. Brady and the Buccaneers locked up the NFC’s No. 4 seed by winning the NFC South with an 8-9 record. They’ll welcome in the Cowboys. Dallas finished with a 12-5 record to secure the No. 5 seed.
Payton Pritchard increasing value as Celtics depth option amid injuries
Opportunity has been tough to come by for Payton Pritchard in his third year with the Celtics amid a loaded backcourt. The 24-year-old guard who played his way into the rotation almost immediately during his rookie year has found himself on the outside looking in two years later under Joe Mazzulla thanks to the presence of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon in Boston’s backcourt.
Joe Mazzulla on Celtics’ comeback win over Hornets: ‘We lose that game a month ago’
With the Celtics down double-digits early in the second quarter, the effort level wasn’t there as the C’s fell behind against the Hornets. The deficit prompted Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to call a rare timeout not once but twice as the C’s wanted to stunt the home team’s momentum.
Celtics’ Derrick White ‘doing better’ after neck sprain knocked him out of Hornets game
The Celtics got a scare early in their win over the Hornets when Derrick White got a hit to the face. After the ball was knocked out of White’s hand, Marcus Smart’s inadvertently hit White in the head and neck area when Smart was running by the play. White was down for a few moments before walking off to the locker room under his own power.
How Devin McCourty reacted to Bills kickoff TD: ‘How did we let this happen?’
According to Devin McCourty, the New England Patriots’ top goal heading into their season finale was to avoid exactly what happened. The Patriots captain gave his perspective on his team’s disastrous start to their Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills as part of his appearance on CBS’ NFL coverage this past weekend.
Bronny James, Cameron Boozer shine in Hoophall Classic matchup stacked with NBA pedigree
SPRINGFIELD — Monday’s boys basketball matchup between Sierra Canyon and Christopher Columbus High School showcased everything that the Hoophall Classic is when it’s at its best. Two of the best teams in the country faced off in front of a standing-room only crowd in Blake Arena on...
Robert Williams injects life into Celtics in comeback win over Hornets
With the Celtics laboring through the early parts of Saturday’s game against the Hornets, they looked like the same team that had struggled against sub-.500 teams all season. Charlotte’s shot-making built up an early 16-point lead, and C’s coach Joe Mazzulla called timeouts that were two minutes apart to try to slow down the Hornets.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0