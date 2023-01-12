ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha each score twice as Bruins drub Flyers, 6-0

BOSTON — With the game on in prime time back home, the Bruins from the Czech Republic delivered a prime effort in Boston. The 1 p.m. start in Boston made for an ideal viewing window in Czechia (7 p.m.), where fans didn’t have to tune in the middle of the night to see the Bruins live. Not only did they see David Krejci’s 1,000th career NHL game (all with the Bruins), but he and fellow Czech forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha all had big nights offensively with three points apiece as Boston thumped Philadelphia 6-0 at TD Garden.
How a Jamal Crawford text inspired Jayson Tatum to score 50 points vs. Hornets

Jayson Tatum passed up one chance to score 50 points earlier this season and Jamal Crawford made sure he didn’t go it again on Monday against the Hornets. Tatum explained how the retired guard and current NBA on TNT analyst was front and center in his mind as he had a chance to go for 50 points in the closing seconds of Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets on Monday. The All-Star forward drilled a pull-up 3-point shot with 38 seconds remaining to give himself a season-high 51 points in the victory, the seventh time in his career he’s notched 50 points in a game with Boston.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum explains 51 points vs. Hornets: ‘It’s been awhile since I scored 50, so I needed that one’

Jayson Tatum flirted with a 50-point performance earlier this season, scoring 49 in a win over the Miami Heat back in November. On Monday in the Celtics’ matchup against the Hornets, he was determined to cross that threshold for the first time this year, posting a season-high 51 points in Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Springfield Thunderbirds drops fourth straight, fall to Bridgeport Islanders 6-2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-17-1-4) dropped a 6-2 decision to the Bridgeport Islanders (16-15-6-1) on Monday afternoon at the MassMutual Center. Trying to change their mojo in the early stages, the Thunderbirds’ offense went right to work. Austin Osmanski joined a rush to fire a shot just off the glove of Cory Schneider. Steven Jandric, in turn, won a race to a loose puck below the goal line and slipped a feed back to the net-front area. Will Bitten arrived ahead of his defender and blasted a low dart through Schneider’s legs to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead just 1:50 into the game, his 12th goal of the season.
Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard suffers cut on head in collision with Lamelo Ball

Malcolm Brogdon left Monday’s game against the Hornets after a collision with Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball. The injury occurred with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter as Boston had built a comfortable 13-point lead. Boston’s reserve guard was being guarded by Ball in the half-court and as Brogdon tried to make a move, his head collided with the Hornets’ point guard. Brogdon’s forehead was cut and Celtics trainers immediately gave him attention since it looked like Ball’s tooth cut Brogdon’s forehead in the collision. Derrick White immediately replaced Brogdon and the guard continued to get some attention on the bench.
Payton Pritchard increasing value as Celtics depth option amid injuries

Opportunity has been tough to come by for Payton Pritchard in his third year with the Celtics amid a loaded backcourt. The 24-year-old guard who played his way into the rotation almost immediately during his rookie year has found himself on the outside looking in two years later under Joe Mazzulla thanks to the presence of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon in Boston’s backcourt.
