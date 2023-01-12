GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is moving ahead with a plan to address inequality in housing. “When you're barely trying to get on your feet, it's very hard to take $20 out of your kids lunch to go fill out this application," Green Bay resident Bianca Guzman said. "When you don't have a house, you're filling out two to three applications a week, whatever you can afford.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO