Read full article on original website
Related
WSAV-TV
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services
For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
wtoc.com
MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
live5news.com
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services Lowcountry Adoptions team celebrated all the families who finalized adoptions in 2022 on Saturday. Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year. The celebration was held in North Charleston at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church....
WJCL
Savannah's 6th district to hold community archiving event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah is set to hold a community archiving event next weekend. Current and past community members from District 6 can contribute pieces of history to the Savannah Memory Project for the city's archive. The event is happening Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and...
WJCL
Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
live5news.com
Warming shelters open for the cold weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston. Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red...
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
wtoc.com
Broughton between Bull and Drayton St. will close Tuesday for road construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Street will be closed between Bull Street and Drayton Street Jan. 17- Jan. 24, for road construction. Bull Street and Drayton Street will remain open.
blufftontoday.com
News About Town
Hampton County School District elects officers for the 2023 school year. The Hampton County School District Board of Trustees elected officers at the Jan. 3 board meeting. The Hampton County School Board of Trustees are as follows:. Hannah Priester – Chair. Sabrina Graham, Vice Chair. Kari Foy – Secretary...
WSAV-TV
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned …. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing...
WJCL
Charlifest will take place on Saturday and the event proceeds will help connect more local children with wildlife
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The legacy of Charli Bobinchuck is living on through an educational boat cruise. Kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head are now getting a unique experience thanks to her charity fund. The Charli's Critters Naturalist Education Fund and Native Son Adventures...
charlestondaily.net
3 Charleston area black owned small businesses selected as recipients of a Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative grant
This may come as no surprise, but Black-owned small businesses have been disproportionately hit by high inflation not long after recovering from COVID-19 related losses. I’m sure we can both agree that these restaurants play an influential role in Charleston’s food scene – beyond offering delicious food, America’s Black-owned food businesses also each paint a distinct picture of a multifaceted Black culture and cuisine, and so their survival is essential to the fabric of our country.
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
WSAV-TV
Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against...
Bull River Bridge reopened after ice-related accidents
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Bull River Bridge has reponed after being closed this morning. Police say that the ice caused two accidents prior to the closure. An officer from the Chatham County Police Department picked up 12 bags of salt at Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Blvd. Officers then spread the salt across the […]
live5news.com
No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
blufftontoday.com
Beaufort Memorial named one of the Top General Hospitals in the U.S.
We all want access to Grade A healthcare. We know that achieving an “A” means a commitment to pursuing and achieving the best, which is especially important when you’re looking for medical services and care. And the best news: it’s right in our backyard. Beaufort Memorial...
walterborolive.com
First Annual Save the Youth Cookout
On Saturday, Dec. 7 the “First Annual Save the Youth Cookout” was held in the field across the street from Colleton County Middle School. The event was planned and organized by Brandon Grayson, Derrick Bodison, Romeo Edwards, Jeraldo Brown, and George Deas. The purpose of the event is to bring the community together with an initiative to help stop the violence that the youth often face. Reverend Michael Allen Wright was also in attendance along with Colleton County Councilman Bishop Phillip M. Taylor Sr.
walterborolive.com
Colleton County High School Seniors Complete CNA
Colleton County High School offers a Certified Nursing Assistant course to senior students who have successfully completed the required Health Science courses that the school offers. The class is taught by Julie Mundell and Amy DeLong. Students also receive an Honor’s credit upon completion of the course. For the 2022-2023 school year, CCHS is offering two CNA courses, one in the Fall and one in the Spring.
Comments / 0